October 31, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Police Respond to Arnold Crash, Discover Man Shot to Death in Porsche Local Trust Awards $5.1 Million To AACC, AAMC, and BWMC How to Find a Well-Paying Job in Annapolis Without Going to College Daily News Brief | October 31, 2023 Annapolis Police Investigating Two Shootings and One Home Invasion Over Weekend
Local News

How to Find a Well-Paying Job in Annapolis Without Going to College

College is a great place to meet people, experience living on your own for the first time, and gain new knowledge and skills. On the other hand, college can be expensive, time-consuming, and unhelpful for some people. 

While many people grow up believing that they have to go to college to have a chance at getting a well-paying job, research shows that this is simply not the case. 

It is absolutely possible to get a great job without going to college. It just takes a little bit of hard work and creativity. Here are some ways to begin a successful career without earning a college degree. 

Trade school

Trade schools are an excellent option for those who are ready to learn a new skill but don’t want to spend multiple years in college. Trade schools are typically less expensive and shorter in duration than traditional colleges, and focus more on specific career paths rather than including general education courses. 

Trade schools may include cosmetology courses, welding, plumbing, electrical work, medical assisting, air traffic control, and more. Trade schools like Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology, focus on one specific trade, while others, like Lincoln Technical College, have various options for students to choose from.

Trade schools are a great investment in your future, and working in a trade like plumbing or construction management can even lead to a six-figure salary.     

Online Certificate Programs

If you need flexibility and quick training, an online certificate program is a great choice. Online certificate programs can be completed in just a few weeks, and some cost just a few hundred dollars. Most people are able to work full-time or care for their families while completing their certificate program. 

Online certificate programs can help you prepare for a career as a medical assistant, phlebotomist, dental hygienist, cybersecurity, human resource management, and more. 

Some online certificate programs, like Stepful’s medical assistant program, offer externship opportunities for students to get hands-on experience. This allows them to have the flexibility of online learning while still getting to practice real-life skills. 

Consider Freelancing

Freelancers typically earn money based on tasks they complete, rather than an hourly pay or yearly salary. Freelancing careers can be very lucrative if you develop in-demand skills and provide high-quality products or content to your customers. 

Websites like Upwork and Freelancer can help you get started as a freelance writer or graphic designer, but they also offer opportunities for transcription, translation, and product reviews. 

People well suited for freelancing jobs are typically self-starters who are willing to put themselves out there and take a risk. If you are a talented artist, writer, or designer, you may be able to develop a successful career as a freelancer. 

One of the best parts about being a freelancer is that you have complete control over your availability and schedule. Freelancing is an excellent choice as a side-hustle to supplement your income, a way to make money while you are in school, or for parents or caregivers who need flexible employment options. 

Look Into Internships

Internships often lead directly to higher-paying jobs, and look great on a resume if you choose to seek employment outside of your internship experience. While some internships are paid and some are not, both are good ways to get your foot in the door of a company that you’d like to work for. 

Making a good impression during your internship is one of the surest ways to land your dream job. In fact, about 70% of interns are eventually offered a full-time job. 

The City of Annapolis offers many internship opportunities for high school students and recent graduates. These opportunities include several different city departments including parks and recreation, project planning, and entrepreneurship. 

Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | October 31, 2023

 Next Article

Local Trust Awards $5.1 Million To AACC, AAMC, and BWMC

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu