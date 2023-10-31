How to Find a Well-Paying Job in Annapolis Without Going to College

College is a great place to meet people, experience living on your own for the first time, and gain new knowledge and skills. On the other hand, college can be expensive, time-consuming, and unhelpful for some people.

While many people grow up believing that they have to go to college to have a chance at getting a well-paying job, research shows that this is simply not the case.

It is absolutely possible to get a great job without going to college. It just takes a little bit of hard work and creativity. Here are some ways to begin a successful career without earning a college degree.

Trade school

Trade schools are an excellent option for those who are ready to learn a new skill but don’t want to spend multiple years in college. Trade schools are typically less expensive and shorter in duration than traditional colleges, and focus more on specific career paths rather than including general education courses.

Trade schools may include cosmetology courses, welding, plumbing, electrical work, medical assisting, air traffic control, and more. Trade schools like Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology, focus on one specific trade, while others, like Lincoln Technical College, have various options for students to choose from.

Trade schools are a great investment in your future, and working in a trade like plumbing or construction management can even lead to a six-figure salary.

Online Certificate Programs

If you need flexibility and quick training, an online certificate program is a great choice. Online certificate programs can be completed in just a few weeks, and some cost just a few hundred dollars. Most people are able to work full-time or care for their families while completing their certificate program.

Online certificate programs can help you prepare for a career as a medical assistant, phlebotomist, dental hygienist, cybersecurity, human resource management, and more.

Some online certificate programs, like Stepful’s medical assistant program, offer externship opportunities for students to get hands-on experience. This allows them to have the flexibility of online learning while still getting to practice real-life skills.

Consider Freelancing

Freelancers typically earn money based on tasks they complete, rather than an hourly pay or yearly salary. Freelancing careers can be very lucrative if you develop in-demand skills and provide high-quality products or content to your customers.

Websites like Upwork and Freelancer can help you get started as a freelance writer or graphic designer, but they also offer opportunities for transcription, translation, and product reviews.

People well suited for freelancing jobs are typically self-starters who are willing to put themselves out there and take a risk. If you are a talented artist, writer, or designer, you may be able to develop a successful career as a freelancer.

One of the best parts about being a freelancer is that you have complete control over your availability and schedule. Freelancing is an excellent choice as a side-hustle to supplement your income, a way to make money while you are in school, or for parents or caregivers who need flexible employment options.

Look Into Internships

Internships often lead directly to higher-paying jobs, and look great on a resume if you choose to seek employment outside of your internship experience. While some internships are paid and some are not, both are good ways to get your foot in the door of a company that you’d like to work for.

Making a good impression during your internship is one of the surest ways to land your dream job. In fact, about 70% of interns are eventually offered a full-time job.

The City of Annapolis offers many internship opportunities for high school students and recent graduates. These opportunities include several different city departments including parks and recreation, project planning, and entrepreneurship.

