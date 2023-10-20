October 20, 2023
How to Draw More Attention to Your Annapolis Business Ideas

In practice, starting and running a business in Annapolis is just like running a business anywhere else. You need to offer a product or service at a price that keeps you in business and satisfies a customer’s need to the point where they will order again or at least tell others about it. 

To ensure that you have enough reach in the local area and if your business is online, further afield as well, you need to make sure that as many people as possible know about you and what you do. This is far from complicated – especially if you concentrate on the right areas.

#1 Take to social media

Just about everybody on the planet knows that social media is useful to any small upcoming business that wants to raise its profile. This means that those following local businesses will see profile after profile, delivering what can look like the same type of promotional content. 

To stand out from the crowd, you will need to look for a different angle that is unique to your business and gives your followers a special insight into what you do. For instance, if you are a baker, you could post a video showing them how you start everything off at 3 or 4 a.m. 

#2 Use local media outlets

While there is so much focus online these days due to social media, more traditional outlets often get overlooked. Just because Instagram and TikTok exist, it doesn’t mean that people don’t listen to the radio on the way to work or the store or look at billboards or the back of a bus while stuck in traffic. 

So, you should investigate what is available on local radio and publications, as well as less-official websites and blogs that cover the Annapolis area. Not only are these likely to be cost-effective, but they are also likely to have a dedicated following.

#3 Boost your website’s reach

All of this should increase traffic to your website, so you need to make sure that it is fully up-to-date, without any glitches, and ready to receive a horde of first-time visitors. To ensure you are not excluding anyone who would be perfectly willing to purchase your products or services but is unable to for a variety of reasons, you may need to make modifications to your website. 

You will no doubt have questions about how to do this, so you should visit a specialist website with more information on overlay accessibility made simple and how it can be easily implemented on your website for those who would benefit from it.

A few final thoughts 

Annapolis can seem like the perfect place to start and run a business, and you can make it easier for yourself by becoming more well-known in the area. This can be achieved by setting yourself apart from the crowd on social media while not forgetting the incredible potential of more traditional methods of reaching people. Most importantly, however, you need to ensure that you don’t leave anyone out by making your website accessible to everybody who wants to view it.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

