October 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Instagram API: Redefining Visual Content Experiences Hospice Golf Tournament Raises $250,000 Best VPS Hosting Providers According to Reddit Users SHA Urges Caution for Drivers This Fall Local Business Spotlight: Sage Vintage
Local News

Hospice Golf Tournament Raises $250,000

Facing a historic anniversary year, the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament scored the fundraising equivalent of an eagle. With a long list of sponsors and over 250 golfers, the event broke another record, raising $250,000 for the not-for-profit serving Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

No doubt, the venue and joyful attitude, accompanied by food, drinks and giveaways, helped to make it another successful year. Held Sept. 28 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, shrimp and bourbon, grilled lunch at the turn, and a gourmet awards banquet to cap off the day.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including Masters level sponsor, The Michael Stanley Foundation; U. S. Open sponsors All Green Management, Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, and First National Bank; Augusta sponsor Greenberg Gibbons; Heritage sponsors, Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting Inc., Thomas Howell, and Twin Oaks Consulting; and Pebble Beach sponsors Charter Financial Group, DataLink Interactive, First Citizen’s Bank, FLOHOM Inc., Green Point Wellness, Gunther Refuse Services, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Shore United Bank, Sturbridge Development Company and Winegardner GMC Prince Frederick.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, a group of volunteers who create a memorable outing each year focused on supporting the programs and services this hometown hospice provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness. They are already planning for next year when the 21st annual Golf Tournament is held on September 26, 2024, at Queenstown Harbor.

Local News Sports
Previous Article

Best VPS Hosting Providers According to Reddit Users

 Next Article

Instagram API: Redefining Visual Content Experiences

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu