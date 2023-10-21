Hospice Golf Tournament Raises $250,000

Facing a historic anniversary year, the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament scored the fundraising equivalent of an eagle. With a long list of sponsors and over 250 golfers, the event broke another record, raising $250,000 for the not-for-profit serving Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

No doubt, the venue and joyful attitude, accompanied by food, drinks and giveaways, helped to make it another successful year. Held Sept. 28 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, shrimp and bourbon, grilled lunch at the turn, and a gourmet awards banquet to cap off the day.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including Masters level sponsor, The Michael Stanley Foundation; U. S. Open sponsors All Green Management, Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, and First National Bank; Augusta sponsor Greenberg Gibbons; Heritage sponsors, Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting Inc., Thomas Howell, and Twin Oaks Consulting; and Pebble Beach sponsors Charter Financial Group, DataLink Interactive, First Citizen’s Bank, FLOHOM Inc., Green Point Wellness, Gunther Refuse Services, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Shore United Bank, Sturbridge Development Company and Winegardner GMC Prince Frederick.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, a group of volunteers who create a memorable outing each year focused on supporting the programs and services this hometown hospice provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness. They are already planning for next year when the 21st annual Golf Tournament is held on September 26, 2024, at Queenstown Harbor.

