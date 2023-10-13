October 13, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Historic Hauntings On Tap This Month With Watermark

Annapolis Tours by Watermark and Historic Annapolis are excited to announce the return of the Special Historic Hauntings tour in October, along with a special addition of Thursday evenings. As the weather chills, summer dies off and decomposing leaves begin crunching under your feet, it’s time to experience a ghostly tour. During October, Watermark’s Historic Ghost Walk expands to Special Historic Hauntings to include an exclusive – and rarely offered – trip inside Hogshead at night. Ghoulish period-dressed guides lead the way by candlelight through historic – and many say haunted – Annapolis. Listen to tales of spirits who linger in the midst and explore one of Annapolis’ best-known cemeteries.

Special Historic Hauntings takes guests back to a time of superstition and legend. And who knows, after a trip inside “the Barracks”, your own story may be added to the history of Annapolis. Special Historic Hauntings begins Thursday, October 5th and is offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through and including a special Halloween Eve tour on October 30th.

From Spring through September, Annapolis Tours’ regularly offered Historic Ghost Walk tells the infamous ghost tales of this historic city including spooky stories of drowned watermen, headless apparitions, night wanderings, grisly accidents and the town’s most haunted property, the Big Brice House. The 1.75-hour tour is suitable for ghouls and humans of all ages. A glowing ghost necklace is provided to protect guests from the spirits, an important step as guests on past tours have captured photos of digital orbs on this tour. Believers and skeptics alike are welcome to join Watermark’s creepy and entertaining guides.

Special Historic Hauntings is offered from October 5 – October 30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tour departs at 7:30 p.m. from 188 Main Street, Annapolis. The price is $26./adults, $15/children 3 -11, free for children two and under.  For all ghost tours, tickets may be purchased in advance here.  Advanced reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups are welcome but are limited!

