Graduate Studies Abroad? Annapolis Rotary Has $30K To Help Out!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis invites students who live, work, or study in the Annapolis area to apply for a Rotary Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary District 7620. Interested applicants can learn more about the program at www.rotary7620.org, click on Foundation, then Global Scholars.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis is pleased to be able to offer a scholarship opportunity for graduate students who have a history and passion for serving other people,” stated Bob Reedy, president of the Annapolis Club. “Past recipients of the scholarship have gone on to make a difference in the world.”

Applications are due by October 31, 2023, for the $30,000 grant to support graduate education abroad. The graduate program selected must relate to at least one of Rotary International’s seven focus areas: peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; and environment.

Interviews will be held in Annapolis or remotely the second week of November 2023 to select one scholar for the Rotary District 7620 interview from January to March 2024. The announcement of the District selectee will be made in March or April 2024.

For more information, please contact Edward Shumaker, Global Grant Scholarship Chair, Rotary Club of Annapolis, at 313.690.1974 (cell/text) or [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

