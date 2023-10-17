October 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 61 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Celebrate Joy with Christmas in St. Michaels December 8-10 Graduate Studies Abroad? Annapolis Rotary Has $30K To Help Out! TONIGHT!! Profs and Pints: Poe’s Life and Poe’s Horror Annapolis Film Society to Present Mourning in Lod on October 18th Four Men Shot in Severn
Local News

Graduate Studies Abroad? Annapolis Rotary Has $30K To Help Out!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis invites students who live, work, or study in the Annapolis area to apply for a Rotary Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary District 7620.  Interested applicants can learn more about the program at www.rotary7620.org, click on Foundation, then Global Scholars.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis is pleased to be able to offer a scholarship opportunity for graduate students who have a history and passion for serving other people,” stated Bob Reedy, president of the Annapolis Club.  “Past recipients of the scholarship have gone on to make a difference in the world.”

Applications are due by October 31, 2023, for the $30,000 grant to support graduate education abroad.  The graduate program selected must relate to at least one of Rotary International’s seven focus areas:  peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; and environment. 

Interviews will be held in Annapolis or remotely the second week of November 2023 to select one scholar for the Rotary District 7620 interview from January to March 2024.  The announcement of the District selectee will be made in March or April 2024.

For more information, please contact Edward Shumaker, Global Grant Scholarship Chair, Rotary Club of Annapolis, at 313.690.1974 (cell/text) or [email protected].

Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

TONIGHT!! Profs and Pints: Poe’s Life and Poe’s Horror

 Next Article

Celebrate Joy with Christmas in St. Michaels December 8-10

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Masquerade

Masquerade

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu