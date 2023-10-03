October 3, 2023
Glen Burnie Man Shoots at Non-Existant Burglar, Hits Pipe, Floods Apartment

A Glen Burnie man, who was not permitted to possess a weapon, was arrested and charged after police responded to his apartment which was quickly flooding.

On October 2, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 6400 block of Bricktown Circle in Glen Burnie.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the 35-year-old resident had fired shots through his bedroom door at what he believed was an intruder trying to enter the bedroom.

The male initially refused to put his handgun down so officers could enter; however, officers were able to get him to comply after a short negotiation.

Officers learned that the suspect fired four rounds through his bedroom door, striking a water pipe and causing water to flood the apartment.

There was no evidence of a burglary at the residence; however, the resident was prohibited from possessing firearms and was arrested. A 9mm handgun was seized.

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | October 3, 2023

 Next Article

Two Local Men Federally Indicted in Anne Arundel Dog Fighting Scheme

