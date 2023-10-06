October 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Oleta Adams Here at Rams Head On Stage?? Yes Please! For One Time Only: We Walk In Moonlight Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming Two Injured in Bowie State University Shooting Embrace the World of Futures Trading with Plus500
Local News

Fordham & Dominion Brewing Closing. Heavy Seas to Continue Producing Some Recipes for Rams Head.

What was a poorly kept secret, is now out in the open. Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company of Dover, DE will permanently close at the end of October.

The notice on their website says that their tap room will continue to operate on a limited basis until the end of the month.

Fordham Brewing Company traces it’s origin to Annapolis when Benjamin Fordham who was given a charter in 1703 by Queen Anne to establish a brewery in the city. For nearly 300 years, the brewery remained dormant until Bill Muehlhauser, owner of the Rams Head Tavern, resurrected it in 1995 by removing the roof of Rams Head Tavern to lower the brewing equipment into the basement. The copper vats are still visible today.

The brand continued to grow and in 2007 Fordham joined forces with Old Dominion Brewing Co. to continue operations in Dover, Delaware under the name of Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company. The brewing containers in Annapolis remained as the cost to remove them was prohibitive. The brewery quickly became known for their fine ales, lagers and soda.

Currently, Fordham & Dominion produces 14 year-round and seasonal beers. After the closure, seven will remain. Copperhead Ale, Rams Head IPA, and Dominion Root Beer, as well as two new core brands, will be produced in partnership with Heavy Seas Beer in Baltimore, Maryland and served exclusively at Rams Head Taverns. Cat 5 Key Lime Lager will be brewed in Florida and available at Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, Florida as well as throughout the state.

The closure was expected and numerous Delaware news outlets reported on the closure in early August, despite Fordham & Dominion denying the reports.

All of the Rams Head restaurants typically hosted a
“Monthly Beer Release Party” where a seasonal ale was introduced along with a collector pint glass. Last week, their messaging changed and announced a “Quarterly Beer Release Party.”

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

AAEDC Expands Programs for Small and Minority-Owned Businesses

 Next Article

Annapolis Receives Maryland DOT Bikeways Grant of $224,000 for Bay Ridge Avenue Bikeway Path

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu