Fordham & Dominion Brewing Closing. Heavy Seas to Continue Producing Some Recipes for Rams Head.

What was a poorly kept secret, is now out in the open. Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company of Dover, DE will permanently close at the end of October.

The notice on their website says that their tap room will continue to operate on a limited basis until the end of the month.

Fordham Brewing Company traces it’s origin to Annapolis when Benjamin Fordham who was given a charter in 1703 by Queen Anne to establish a brewery in the city. For nearly 300 years, the brewery remained dormant until Bill Muehlhauser, owner of the Rams Head Tavern, resurrected it in 1995 by removing the roof of Rams Head Tavern to lower the brewing equipment into the basement. The copper vats are still visible today.

The brand continued to grow and in 2007 Fordham joined forces with Old Dominion Brewing Co. to continue operations in Dover, Delaware under the name of Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company. The brewing containers in Annapolis remained as the cost to remove them was prohibitive. The brewery quickly became known for their fine ales, lagers and soda.

Currently, Fordham & Dominion produces 14 year-round and seasonal beers. After the closure, seven will remain. Copperhead Ale, Rams Head IPA, and Dominion Root Beer, as well as two new core brands, will be produced in partnership with Heavy Seas Beer in Baltimore, Maryland and served exclusively at Rams Head Taverns. Cat 5 Key Lime Lager will be brewed in Florida and available at Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, Florida as well as throughout the state.

The closure was expected and numerous Delaware news outlets reported on the closure in early August, despite Fordham & Dominion denying the reports.

All of the Rams Head restaurants typically hosted a

“Monthly Beer Release Party” where a seasonal ale was introduced along with a collector pint glass. Last week, their messaging changed and announced a “Quarterly Beer Release Party.”

