For the Love of the Library Raises Nearly $150,000

The recent For the Love of the Library fundraiser was a tremendous success! Over 380 guests gathered at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library to raise more than $141,000 to support all 16 branches of the Anne Arundel County Public Library.
The generosity of all who attended and sponsored paves the way for a future where everyone, regardless of age or background, can access the library’s limitless treasures of knowledge. This support helps empower learning, enrich our community and secures a brighter future for all.
Did you miss the party? Next year’s date is September 27, 2024!