For One Time Only: We Walk In Moonlight

For one show only, Full Circle Dance Company and Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present We Walk in Moonlight: A Collaboration of Movement, Myth, and Mystery at The Gordon Center in Owings Mills on Saturday, October 28. During the mixed repertory performance, members of both companies will share the stage for the world premiere of a new work by Travis D. Gatling. 

Says BTM Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “I’m always looking for ways to create new experiences for the dancers and our audiences. While that’s often done through collaboration with musicians or visual artists, it’s rare that two dance companies who typically perform very different types of movement come together to create something new. The result is truly something special!”

Although both companies will present their dancers in works that evoke the show’s moonlit theme, Gatling’s new choreography is the centerpiece of the evening. His work, which explores the physical responses our bodies make when we are dreaming, synthesizes the unique qualities of both companies.

“This collaboration sizzles,” says Full Circle Artistic Director Donna L. Jacobs. “Watching this talented group of dancers with different backgrounds come together is unprecedented and important—for us, for our community, and for our industry.”

Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Full Circle Dance Company perform We Walk in Moonlight at The Gordon Center, October 28 at 8:00 pm. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25. To learn more about the performance, visit fullcircledancecompany.org and balletmaryland.org. To purchase tickets, visit gordoncenter.org. This is the only official website to purchase tickets to We Walk in Moonlight. Tickets purchased through any unauthorized third parties may not be honored by The Gordon Center.

