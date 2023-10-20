October 20, 2023
Homestead Gardens
FINAL WEEKEND: Maryland Renaissance Festival

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, began its 47th season on August 26th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 22nd for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment, and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland.

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each autumn with more than 200 professional performers on ten stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting on magnificent steeds, and streets filled with village characters. Join His Most Royal Highness King Henry VIII in the forests and glades with over 140 artisans exhibiting crafts in their own renaissance shops, five taverns featuring cool libations, 42 food and beverage emporiums providing a vast array of succulent and sweet treats to sate even the most hearty of appetites.

The almost continuous entertainment on all ten stages features many returning favorite performers: Shakespeare’s Skum in its 39th year with rollicking twenty-minute renditions of the Bard’s most popular plays; A Fool Named “O” and LaLa mimes; walk with nobility through the village with King Henry and his Royal Court. Minstrels, magicians, musicians, jugglers, daring feats of skill and artistry abound. Returning this season is the jousting troupe Debracey Productions with a field full of horses, men in armor, chariots, trick riding, and thrills for all ages.

Major additional acts include Topsy Turvy, Martika’s One Woman Stunt Show; Piper Jones; Hey Nunnie Nunnie ‘s song and patter delight; Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy amazes and confuses; the Danger Committee thrills with knife throwing and whip snappery; The London Broil cooks up rare juggling well done; and in the 50th year of their enormously popular comedy sword fighting and witty repartee Puke and Snot bedazzle with their fast-paced humor. Add in a village full of stilt walkers, beggars, hermits, wenches, pickpockets, rakes and rogues for an entertainment experience to be seen and immersed amongst. Visit www.rennfest.com for a full listing , dates, and tickets!

