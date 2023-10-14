October 14, 2023
Fatal Crashes Are Up! Officials Are Worried!

Maryland transportation and safety officials are urging all travelers in the state to rededicate themselves to safety on our roadway as preliminary data for 2023 shows a deadly trend for the year. To promote awareness and encourage safe driving behaviors, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office will issue monthly updates to remind all Marylanders that crashes, fatalities and serious injuries are preventable.

In September, according to preliminary data, 52 people died in Maryland as a result of motor vehicle crashes.

So far, in 2023, there have been 456 fatalities, including 103 pedestrians and 13 bicyclists. The overall fatalities reflect a 12% increase compared to the same time in 2022. At the current rate, Maryland is projected to record more than 600 motor vehicle crash fatalities this year – the first time that number has been eclipsed since 2007. 

“The numbers are tragic and unacceptable, but we need to look beyond those numbers and recognize they represent our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “No one wants another number or another name to be added to the list of Maryland’s highway fatalities. We need everyone to follow posted speed limits, buckle up, never drive impaired and always be vigilant for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Officials remind all Marylanders that crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries are preventable. If drivers follow the rules of the road, lives will be saved:

  • Drive Sober. Drivers must never consume alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel.
  • Buckle Up. All vehicle occupants must be properly restrained – front seat and back seat.
  • Slow Down. Speed limits are set based on ideal conditions – drivers should always drive a safe, reasonable speed for the conditions.
  • Pay Attention. Phone down. Eyes up. Eliminate all distractions and focus on the task at hand – driving.
  • Share the Road. Drivers must look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.
  • Move Over. Slow down or move over for all stopped, standing or parked vehicles along the roadside. It’s the law.

Since January 1, 2023, there have been more than 79,500 crashes in Maryland, with 900 crashes taking place in work zones – resulting in six fatalities.

Learn more about the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

