Dinner Under the Stars + Ballet + Drag = One Fabulous Night on October 28th

If you thought Dinner Under the Stars was done for the year, think again! On October 28th, the Inner West Street Association is pulling out all the stops to close out October with a Masquerade Ball with a twist!

Here’s the set-up. Six restaurants serving up a variety of delicious meals. A 17-piece orchestra providing some music for dining enjoyment. Two art galleries open late for some early holiday browsing or buying. Two 40-foot long stages with three drag shows!

Now, add yourself into the mix, dressed to the nines for the evening and buying a chance for a $1000 raffle. Do you have what it takes to win the best costume of the evening–judged by the drag queens of course?

You will find this only on the first block of West Street and only on Saturday, October 28th. Grab your friends, put on the most amazing costumes and come dine and dance in the streets for this supersized Dinner Under the Stars!

Advanced reservations are suggested for dining at at Luna Blu Ristorante, Picante Annapolis, Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, Tsunami, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, and Stan and Joe’s Saloon. And two art galleries will be open late Annapolis Collection Gallery and Gallery 57 West.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

