Daily News Brief | October 9, 2023

Today…

Two shot at Bowie State University. Fordham & Dominion Brewing calling it quits. Navy Football gets the win they needed. Orioles are struggling as are the Ravens. Arundel Federal Savings Bank is holding a food drive! We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with Titan Hospitality and more!

Good morning, it is Monday, October 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, not a good weekend for the Orioles or the Ravens. Let's all get together and send some good juju to Arlington Texas for the next two games!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news on this Indigenous Peoples Day to catch up on, so, shall we?

Two 19-year-old males were injured in a shooting at Bowie State University over the weekend. The Maryland State Police are investigating the incident that happened near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Both victims are not students at the school and are expected to survive. This is the second shooting during homecoming celebrations at an HBCU in less than four days.

Dover Delaware’s Fordham and Dominion Brewing is calling it quits. The company is a related company to Rams Head and actually got its start here in Annapolis. It was moved to Delaware, sold to AB InBev, purchased back from AB Inbev, and now will close at the end of the month. Of the 14 different different brews, only seven will continue to be produced. Copperhead, Rams Head IPA, Dominion Root Beer, and two new yet-to-be-named beers will be brewed here in Baltimore by Heavy Seas. The Cat 5 Key Lime Lager will be brewed by an unnamed brewery in Florida. The closure was anticipated and was reported back in August and the brewery denied the reports despite employee statements. Last week we also got a hint when Rams Head announced a Quarterly Beer Release party–they used to be monthly!

Navy Football got the win they needed by defeating the University of North Texas by a score of 27-24 which brings their record to 2-3. Starting quarterback Blake Horvath left the game with an injury and former starting and now third-string quarterback Tai Lavatai subbed for Horvath adding 14 points to the scoreboard. The Navy defense was on fire and realized a record-setting eight sacks and was able to turn the ball over on downs on the one-yard line! Up next, they travel to Charlotte on Saturday and then back here in Annapolis on October 21st for the most important game of the season so far– Air Force.

October is Hunger Awareness Month and if you can help out the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, please do–winter’s coming. And Arundel Federal Savings Bank is making it easier. Stop in any one of their five branches in the County and drop off a canned or boxed good and they will make sure it is distributed to those in need. Arundel Federal is one of I think two locally owned banks in the County –so support them as a local business–I do!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with the three toy poodle puppies–Henry, Blackie, and Sara Leigh!! Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them!

On Saturday, we spoke with James King and we dove into his new restaurant coming to Annapolis–The Lodge. And we learned all about the phenomenal growth of Titan Hospitality. Next week–more food and drink–we sat down with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch from the Irish Restaurant Company that owns Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru–lots going on there and Egg Nog!

