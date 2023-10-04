Daily News Brief | October 4, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Don’t run from a state trooper, it will not end well. Don’t dogfight if you are a high-ranking Pentagon official. Don’t call the police for an imaginary burglar, especially if you fire a gun, hit a water pipe, and flood your apartment while not being allowed to have a gun. The Kunte Kinte Festival has been rescheduled. The Power Boat Show is this weekend. Profs and Pints has some Poe this month. And all cell phones along with televisions and radios, will go off in a nationwide test at 2:20 pm today! You’ve been warned. We dropped a bonus pod with Fish for a Cure, and you should give that a listen and jump in on the fun. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, James King and his new concept restaurant, The Lodge coming soon!. And, of course, more of my begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. it is Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we get into it, I’m still building our subscriptions to our daily news email recap. It comes to your inbox every night at 7 p.m. with the top LOCAL news stories of the day and it is free! If you are not getting it, you can sign up at the link in the show notes. And if you are, why not let a friend or colleague know about it?

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

The moral of this story is that if a State Trooper tries to stop you, stop. Do not flee. Do not then hit another parked State Trooper car and flee again. It will not end well. A 56-year-old Glen Burnie man and a 46-year-old Baltimore man learned that lesson the hard way. Said State Troopers located their pickup truck at a residence on Spencer Road in Glen Burnie and arrested the two and charged them with traffic violations and a few drug charges for good measure.

A senior DOD official who lives in Arnold and a Glen Burnie Barber were federally indicted for dog fighting in the county. It was a long investigation and when the feds finally raided the house along with the Anne Arundel County Police, they found 12 dogs, steroids, training schedules, blood-stained carpet mats, weighted dog vests, and an electrical plug and jumper cable contraption that is used to execute dogs who lose fights. They built a lot of their case on messages intercepted from an encrypted messaging app. Guess it is not THAT encrypted! Anyhow, they were released pending trial and are looking at 5 years in prison if found guilty.

On Monday., the Anne Arundel County Police were called to an apartment on the 6400 block of Bricktown Circle in Glen Burnie for a burglary. When they arrived, they did not see any evidence of a burglary, but the resident had fired four gunshots through his bedroom door at the non-existent burglar striking a water pipe that flooded his apartment. As bad luck would have it, the resident was not legally permitted to possess a gun, so he was arrested and his 9 mm handgun was seized.

I have a bunch of events that I want to breeze through really quickly. The rained-out Kunte Kinte Festival was indeed rescheduled, and it will be held on Saturday, October 28th down at City Dock after all the boat shows clear out.

Speaking of which, the power boat show opens on Thursday and rolls through Sunday and the best way to go is to get those tickets in advance at annapolisboatshows.com you might as well get the sailboat show tickets while you are there–that comes into town on the 12th through the 16th!

This Sunday at 8:30 am at the Annapolis Mall. They will host a Together in Teal walk to help end ovarian cancer.

Because it is October now, we can talk about one of the most October people to ever live–Edgar Allen Poe–a local resident. Profs and Pints is bringing in a Poe scholar on Tuesday, October 17th for a chat about the man, his work, and all things Poe. It might be a perfect night to sip some cognac in his honor. Tickets are $17, and you can get them at profsandpints.com

And finally–an event today. The Feds will be testing a nationwide emergency alert system at 2:20 pm this afternoon. So your radios, televisions, and yes cell phones will all go off at once. Cell phones will display a text explaining it. They need to test it to make sure it is still an effective way to communicate in an emergency. If your language is set to Spanish, it will be in Spanish. The alert tone and vibration will be unique and different than any of your other tones and having your phone on mute will not stop it! Just so you know!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. If you haven’t gotten a chance yet, take a listen to the bonus pod we dropped last night with the folks from Fish for a Cure–a great event (and party) to support those living with cancer. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with James King from Titan Hospitality who will be opening up The Lodge Annapolis where Smashing Grapes was! They have a LOT going on!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, who goes by the alias of Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark, and she is the ONLY source for accurate, up-to-date info on live music across the City and County! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

