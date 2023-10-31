Daily News Brief | October 31, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A correction to a story from yesterday. The Annapolis Police are investigating two shootings and a home invasion. The Clydesdales are coming back for the Military Bowl. Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis are teaming up again for Annapolis Gives! Mysterious Melissa is here with a special message. And it is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and we have THREE shows today. And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Happy Halloween. There is still some time before trick or treating begins, so make sure you have the treats! And don’t even think about cutting us short today because we have a special message from Melissa right after George and the weather. Who’s Melissa? You’ll have to wait and see! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

A quick correction on a story we brought to you yesterday. The motorcyclist who was died in the crash over the weekend was 32 not 22 and he was from Annapolis and not Severna Park. The Annapolis Police somehow got that messed up when they sent out the initial information.

And speaking of the APD, they had a busy few days with two more shootings and a home invasion. On Saturday, just after noon, a 28-year-old Annapolis woman forcefully broke into a man’s home on Obery Court demanding money and threatening him with a knife. She left without injuring the victim and was found by police a bit later. Charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault, 3rd and 4th degree burglary, armed robbery, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and home invasion, –that’s four felony charges… and she was released on her own recognizance by a Court commissioner.

They also are investigating two shootings. The first one was also on Saturday when AAMC called police for a patient who walked in with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim said he woke up with a sore foot on October 27th. Then he said the injure could have occurred at “approximately 9:47 pm” on October 26th–which is oddly specific. Yet when asked about where it happened, he said somewhere near Clay Street. I think this is the whole snitches get stitches at work here.

Any yesterday at 2:20 am in the Woodside Gardens Apartments off of Forest Drive, police responded to a shooting. They discovered spent shells but no victims.Police said they looked at camera footage and saw two unknown subjects exit a black Jeep Cherokee SUV, firing shots and leaving the community.

The Military Bowl is coming to Annapolis once again on December 27th and once again the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be leading the parade. The parade steps off at City Dock at 10:00 AM and will make it’s way to the Stadium where the game will kick off at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale right now and if you have a unit that wants to march in the parade, we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net. The Bowl has asked me to emcee the parade once again and I thank them, so if you are there, I will be at the bottom of Main Street–probably near the Market House! No word on a second appearance for the Clydesdales as in years past…that was the whole Miracle in West Annapolis event, but maybe..stay tuned!

Remember way back when during COVID when we teamed up with Liquified Creative for a program called Annapolis Gives? It was a tipping program for service workers who were out of work, a resource and activity guide, and it also included a brand makeover for two companies along with six-months of free advertising with us! That time it was Classic Theatre of Maryland (which was the Annapolis Shakespeare Company) and Paradise Float Spa in Eastport. We got all sorts of awards from the Anne Arundel Chamber and the Governor’s Office for that. So, here we are nearly 4 years later and we’re going to do it again! Annapolis Gives 2024 is to celebrate the rebranding of Liquified Creative into simply Liquified Agency and our joint commitment to supporting locally owned businesses. And this time around, one lucky restaurant or retail business will get a full branding makeover and six months of advertising with Eye On Annapolis. You have a month to apply and pitch us and we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net! Good luck!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow the subscription base, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor or colleague! If you aren’t receiving it, there’s a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And unlike many of the other news sources in the region, no pesky paywalls!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us all up once again! Here’s what I have this week! November 5th–Crack the Sky–this is the all-ages matinée show. And also on the 5th Emmaline–a fantastic jazz and R&B vocalist — think Norah Jones meets Post Modern Jukebox. And what the heck, here’s a third–November 17th comedian Brian Posehn. Any of those tickle your fancy? Get in touch with me and you might be going. And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. And again, and as always, huge thanks to Rams Head On Stage for doing this for us every single Tuesday!!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. And remember, I said you needed to hang out for Melissa too. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

