Daily News Brief | October 30, 2023

Today…

Annapolis lets one get away, and Charles County catches him. A motorcyclist is killed in Annapolis crash. Go get photos of the great pumpkins. No more free trees in Annapolis. Two deadlines–Cash For Kids and Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, October 30th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to Mischief Night Bring it on! Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Last Monday we told you about the guy firing a gun from his apartment balcony. Well apparently our courts released him and he was picked up in La Plata by the Charles County Sheriff and held for a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation under an Extreme Risk Protective Order. Looks like the Anne Arundel County Judiciary missed the memo here!

A 22-year-old Severna Park man was killed on Saturday when a BMW crashed into his motorcycle on West Street at Legion Avenue. David Nutter was traveling on West Street when the BMW turned in front of him. He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Within the next few days, make it a point to take a walk around downtown Annapolis. On Friday the giant pumpkins were all carved and they look absolutely amazing. Of course, now they are on their way to getting all gushy and gross–so try to go see them. Going from memory they are at the Visitors Center on West Street, Graduate Hotel, Maryland Inn, Maryland Avenue, Market House, St. Anne’s Church, Waterfront Hotel, and the Boatyard Bar & Grille.

A bummer of an update. Last week we told you about free trees from the City of Annapolis. Well, apparently the 150 free trees they had available were not enough and they are all gone. So thank you to the tree-huggers for snatching them all up. And to those that want some, sorry. I will keep you posted if they do them again!

Here’s a reminder of a few deadlines this week! Number one–cash for kids. K&B Tru Value thought it up. Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve Direct & Primary, Ledo Pizza, and Eye On Annapolis hopped on their coattails to help out our local schools. You can donate directly at their website (there’s a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net) or head to K&B True Value and donate at the register–no purchase needed. But for every dollar you donate, the group of us will triple match it. The deadline is 7 pm tomorrow night when K&B True Value closes.

Another deadline is tomorrow and that is the Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month. If you are looking for a kitten, cat, puppy, or dog, get to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County today or tomorrow and adopt one and Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 per animal. But only through the 31st. We spoke on the Canines & Crosstreks and they were close to a $6,000 donation at that point. So go get a forever buddy!

Speaking of Canines & Crosstreks, hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Marigold and Dahlia when we recorded at Annapolis Subaru for a change. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them. They were amazing pups!

On Saturday, we spoke with Leslie and Kirk from the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation about their wonderful son who passed away at age 3 and the legacy he leaves behind, and what they are doing to make sure that legacy endures. One fun event they have coming up is Movers & Shakers at Maryland Hall and they have County Exec Pittman roped into a dancing with the stars type fundraiser at Maryland Hall. This one was a bit long, and at times a bit sad–so there is the warning. But really this one is worth a listen!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout and Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report! And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

