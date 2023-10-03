Daily News Brief | October 3, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A four-year-old child is in shock trauma after the car he was riding in was hit by a drunk driver. A man was hit by a car in Brooklyn Park. SHA has launched a pedestrian safety initiative. The SHA and the public schools want to hear from you on safety for walkers and bikers at select elementary schools. And apparently, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum had a change of heart and The Crab Claw Restaurant will continue. We’re out of tickets from Rams Head On Stage, but I do have a bunch from Mother’s Peninsula Grille–so instead of filling your ears with music, we can fill your bellies with food! And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. it is Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The weather this past weekend and yesterday and the rest of this week…now THAT’S what I’m talking about! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

A four-year-old Gambrills boy is fighting for his life after the car he was riding in was struck by a drunk driver in Gambrills. It all happened on Sunday in the 2500 Block of Davidsonville Road. This is near the Bell Branch Park. A full-sized pickup truck was turning off the road into a private driveway and did not yield to an oncoming Jeep carrying the boy. The vehicles collided and the boy, who was properly restrained in the rear seat was flown to a trauma center. The driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old Gambrills resident, was suspected of DUI and ultimately tested in excess of .08%. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

Yesterday morning in Brooklyn, another pedestrian was struck and is fighting for his life at shock trauma. It was about 4 a.m. and a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Ritchie Highway and came upon the pedestrian laying in the roadway. The driver could not avoid striking the man, a 46-year-old man from Brooklyn. The driver stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until help arrived.

And all that is when the SHA has just launched a Pedestrian Safety Month initiative for October. There is a concerted effort to get motorists to pay attention, avoid distractions, stop speeding, and maintain the rules of the road to keep everyone safe. Likewise, pedestrians need to pay attention to their surroundings, walk on sidewalks use marked crosswalks, and use the pedestrian signal button at signalized intersections. Remember, a 200-pound man is no match for a 3000-pound car traveling 50 miles per hour. And last year was one of the most deadly for pedestrians in Maryland.

A quick reminder along the lines of pedestrian safety. The SHA and AACPS are teaming up and want to hear your input on safer walking and biking to school. They are offering a series of online webinars by school…and it is not all schools, but many elementary ones. They start tonight with Linthicum and Brooklyn Park Elementary Schools. Tomorrow is Folger McKinsey, and Wednesday if Georgetown East and Tyler Heights. We have a full schedule on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, so check that out!

Back in April, we told you that the Crab Claw in St. Michaels was closing because the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum had bought it and was expanding the campus. Well, not sure what happened–maybe a change of heart, or some backlash; but yesterday, the MUSEUM announced that the Crab Claw would remain open and would still be operated by the Jones-Wass family. They said that the restaurant and the museum look forward to continuing their mutually beneficial relationship. Good news, for sure, but I wonder how it all came about!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow the subscription base and just installed a form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. If you subscribe, you may see it once. If you have not, you will see it once and then again periodically. If it gets in your way, click the X, and it goes away. If you aren’t receiving it, there’s a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet and it comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And best of all, no pesky paywalls! Let all your friends know!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– but I don’t have anything from Rams Head yet, so let’s go with Mother’s Peninsula Grille. I have three $25 gift cards to the first, third, and fifth person who gets in touch with me today!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

