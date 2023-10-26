Daily News Brief | October 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Severn Church was vandalized by juveniles in a hate-bias crime. Sunny Cefaratti is being honored on DisAbility Awareness Day on Saturday. Maryland Hall wants to get cooler and they have an idea of how to do it. A replica of Ferdinand Magellan’s Nao Trinidad is docked at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels until Halloween. Here’s a list of the most popular candies in Maryland and no surprise I kind of disagree, Podcast news and more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man, I was a hot mess yesterday morning with this thing. Released it talking about Trevor and Makerspace and then had Bridgett and Annapolis After Dark (which was correct). So corrected it to talk about Bridgett but then re-released it with JUST the news and silence for the rest. Finally, got it right. And thanks to everyone who texted me to keep me in line! I have no idea where my brain way. But I think it is back today–we’ll see. We have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for suspects who damaged a local church in a hate-bias crime. On Monday night, surveillance cameras captured several juveniles in the Straightway Apostolic Temple damaging recreational equipment, overturned furniture, and damaging several parts of the cinder block walls.

Sunny Cefaratti is set to be honored by the County for DisAbility Awareness Day. The event will happen at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and this is an initiative established by former County Executive John Leopold to honor those who go above and beyond to further the lives of those with disabilities. Sunny is the co-founder of The Musical Autist which was established to give access to all sorts of music to those on the spectrum. Congrats to Sunny and if you can make it on Saturday morning, please do!

Maryland Hall is trying to be a little more cool. Literally. Yesterday, they launched a capital campaign to retrofit the entire building with a new HVAC system–the nearly 90-year-old building never had one and the window air conditioners and the old-fashioned steam heat are not cutting it. They are also looking to acoustically isolate the Bowen Theater on the lower level. The issue now is that if there is a meeting or a film screening downstairs when the ballet is performing or rehearsing, the thumps thumps are problematic. The total cost is projected at $5 million, and thanks to former Speaker Mike Busch there is $1.3 million in bond bills available, private donors have quietly donated $2.7 million so the Capital Campaign is hoping to raise $1.1 million! The campaign is called Act III, Scene I in keeping with the arts thing–and it is the third capital campaign–the first was the upgrading of the main theater and the Bowen Theater, and the second was the wing off the stage! You can get more info and contribute–as I hope we all do at MarylandHall.org

This is a cool and unusual opportunity. The Nao Trinidad is hanging out at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels until Halloween. This is a replica of the original Nao Trinidad which was captained by Ferdinand Magellan from 1519 to 1522. The ship is open for tours and the cost is $15 –definitely worth the trip across the bridge!

And if you have not bought your Halloween candy, listen up. A study has identified the most popular candy and here in Maryland Milky Ways are the top one followed by Snickers and then Butterfinger–which I completely disagree with! Nationwide the top candy is Kit Kat–another choice I do not understand, but then again, I am a Smarties addict, and believe it or not I really enjoy Necco wafers!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Kirk and Leslie from the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation about the great work they are doing, a cool event coming up, and unfortunately, the reason they are doing it! This will be one you do not want to miss.

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout and Molly’s and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, (I’m sure today) from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

