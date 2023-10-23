Daily News Brief | October 23, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

More shots were fired in Annapolis. Public schools to pick up the cost of most high school testing programs. Navy was handed a loss by Air Force. Hospice of the Chesapeake raised $250,000 in their recent golf tourney. Cash for Schools is ending in a week. Please participate in the AACC survey if you received the email. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with Sage Vintage!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, October 23rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, the Ravens handled the Lions like a champ yesterday–too bad we can’t say the same about Navy and Air Force..but more on that later. Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Well, here’s a different shots-fired story. Yesterday afternoon, just after noon, the Annapolis Police received multiple calls for shots being fired in the 900 block of Spa Road–this is near the intersection with Hilltop. They arrived and were met with an armed man on his balcony in an apartment building. After a very brief stand-off, police entered the apartment and took the 26-year-old Annapolis man into custody, and charged him with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, and discharging a firearm in the City. We looked for an update on the Maryland Judiciary, but the case was not listed. The police also discovered several weapons in the apartment as well.

Good news for parents of high school students. Anne Arundel County Public Schools have announced that they will continue to pick up the tab for some testing for students. They will pay for the SAT, PSAT, IB Assessments, Career Technical Assessments, and AACC dual enrollment courses. And this can be a boon for parents, I know my kid took a ton of AP exams (and did not test well enough to get college credit on any of them) and I think they were like $80 a pop seven years ago!

I don’t want to, but I need to talk about Navy Football. They fell to the Air Force Falcons hard. The scoreboard said it was a 17-6 loss. but that 6 points was only the result of a last-minute play that saw a 70-yard TD run. Navy had a total of 124 total yards in the game. To put that in perspective, in 2015 Keenan Reynolds had 312 yards himself against Houston, and in 2019 Malcolm Perry had 304 himself against Army. Navy has a LOT of work to do before they take on Army. The remainder of the season is all American Conference opponents–currently Temple is 2-6 as is the University of Alabama Birmingham. East Carolina is 1-6 and SMU is the powerhouse at 5-2. With Navy now at 3-4, they have some work. They are off this weekend, up in Philly for Temple on the 4th, and back here on the 11th.

I love hearing how generous out community can be. The Hospice of the Chesapeake recently held a golf tourney and 250 golfers raised $250,000 for the Hospice. The sponsors list looked like a who’s who of local businesses. I don’t have details yet, but if you want in next year–the dates is September 26th at Queenstown Harbor!

Nine more days left to help out your local school. We have partnered with Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve, Direct and Primary, Ledo Pizza and the originator–K&B True Value Hardware to raise funds for the school of your choice. Stop by K&B and when you check out, you can donate to the school of your choice–and that donation will be tripled by the group of us. The program ends on Halloween so if you can, please donate and take my money! You do not need to buy anything–you can just donate and you can also do it online! And you probably got an email from us about this–and there is a link in there to donate as well.

Speaking of emails–if you live in the County, you should have received one from us asking for your participation with Anne Arundel Community Colleges semi-annual survey. If you have ten minutes, your thoughts are VERY valuable to the school. And just to clarify, this is not our survey and we are just passing the link along to you and did not give your information to them. And why we did this is technology–the survey used to be done on the phone. With the decline of landlines and the proliferation of cell phones, they could not get in touch with or determine that they are local people. We are able to see where you signed up for our newsletter by your IP address and that is tied to the county. So it is a fairly reliable way to make sure we don’t have those pesky Montanans participating. So if you got the email, please participate if you can–it takes about ten minutes!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Red Hot and Hershey. And hopefully you have some room in your heart and home for them. And if you can swing by Annapolis Subaru on Wednesday from 1-3, say hello–we’ll be recording the podcast and would love to hear your adoption or Subaru stories.

On Saturday, we spoke with Beth from Sage Vintage a cool shop here in town and now the secret is out! Next week, the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation!

Ann Covington (yes, we changed that name up a little–same Ann, same great advice) is here with her Monday Money Report! And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

