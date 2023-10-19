Daily News Brief | October 19, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles. Pussers is going away and a Choptank-esque pair of restaurants are taking its place. St. Johns College just got $35 million from a VERY cool trust. Leadership Maryland is looking for a few good candidates for the next class. And BetMaryland.com is officially off its rocker! Pod news about Sage Vintage which should be all the rage! All that and more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Saw Mourning in Lod last night at Maryland Hall. Not sure where it will stream or show, but if you get a chance–especially with what is going on in Israel now…this is a can’t-miss film. Thank you to the Annapolis Film Society and Film Festival for bringing this and others each month! But now, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are looking for two juveniles who robbed two other juveniles on Tuesday in the middle of the day. At about 3:00 pm, police responded for an armed robbery. The two victims were walking on Poplar Avenue in the Parole section of town when they were approached by two other juveniles in masks. One was wearing a pink hoodie and black pants and other had an unknown top and grey pants. They pulled a gun on the victims, demanded their property, and fled the scene toward Pindell Avenue. Police do not have any suspects and are asking anyone who may have captured something on a camera to contact them at 410-268-4141. Thankfully no one was injured.

It was a poorly kept secret, but now the cat’s out of the bag. Pussers will be going away. The Waterfront Hotel has declined to renew their lease and they will be closing up shop for good in November of 2024–but until then–full steam ahead and all things normal. After that, Atlas Restaurant Group, the owners of The Choptank, are taking it over and will be closing it down for a multi-million dollar renovation that will end up being two separate restaurants with two separate dining concepts. We have some renderings on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if I had to guess, no more cheap and potent drinks on the dockside!

St. John’s College just got a $ 35 million grant from the Hodson Trust. Pretty cool and it will allow more than $1.8 million in scholarship support annually. But the cool part of this is the trust itself. Since 1965 they have given St. Johns more than $100 million. Back in 1920 a man named Colonel Clarance Hodson broke down somewhere in Maryland and was helped by a group of college students to get back on the road. The only issue was that he did not know where he was or the college these kids attended. So he established the trust and distributed funds to Hood College, Washington College, and Johns Hopkins University. Pretty wild! Anyhow, the gravy train is ending. The trust dissolved in 2022 after a 102-year run!

You’ve heard me tout the benefits of Leadership Anne Arundel. Well, Maryland has a similar program, but for the State. Leadership Maryland is accepting applicants until the end of the month. The application can be found at leadershipMD.org. And as a heads up, this is a ten-month program from March through November and generally requires 2 days per month.

And finally, yesterday I told you that BetMaryland.com was off its rocker when they said Brooklyn Park was the most haunted City in Maryland. Well, today they sealed their off their rockeredness with the top five podcasts in Maryland. Number 5 is the Ben Shapiro Show, number 4 is My Favorite Murder, number 3 is Call Her Daddy, number 2 is Crime Junkie, and number 1 is The Joe Rogan Experience. I mean c’mon, they are all ok, but really, aren’t we all listening to everyone’s favorite podcast right now! BetMaryland.com go home, you’re drunk!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Beth at Sage Vintage, just in time for the end of the month Markert at the Gallery–tune in to learn more!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

