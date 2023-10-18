Daily News Brief | October 18, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

For men were shot in Severn. Rite Aid filed bankruptcy and these are the local stores that will close–for now. The Annapolis Rotary has $30K for a graduate student abroad! The Annapolis Film Society is screening Mourning in Lod this evening at Maryland Hall. And BetMaryland.com lets us know the most haunted Cities in Maryland! And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Beth from Sage Vintage over in the Local by Design at the Gallery–a hidden gem in Annapolis! And, of course, more of my begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we ?

Just before 9:00 pm on Monday evening, four men were shot as they stood in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn near the intersection with Pioneer Drive. The Anne Arundel County Police do know know a lot, but they have said that the four were together when they were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The injuries of all four are thought to be non-life-threatening.

If you are considering working on a graduate degree abroad, how does $30,000 to help out sound to you? The Annapolis Rotary is considering applications through the end of the month for a grant to support graduate studies abroad. If this is you–head to AnnapolisRotary.org and check out the requirements for the grant and apply. Applications are due by October 31st, interviews will be in mid-November, and a decision will be announced in the Spring of 2024.

You may have heard the news that Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy earlier this week and they were looking to close more than 150 locations. Now we know which ones will be closed. In Anne Arundel County there are two in Glen Burnie at 7501 and 7967 Ritchie Highway. The one in Severna Park seems safe for now, but there likely be more as they work their way through the bankruptcy process. We did have two in Annapolis, but both have been converted to Walgreens which is owned by the same parent company as Rite Aid.

Tonight. 7 pm. Maryland Hall. The Annapolis Film Society is presenting a very timely film screening of Mourning in Lod which is a documentary about an American, an Israeli, and a Palestinian living in Lod, just outside of the West Bank whose lives are intertwined in a complex world. While it touches on the ongoing conflict, this is a story about love, anger, forgiveness, and sorrow in a complex world. Tickets are available now online at annapolisfilmfestival.org and if it does not sell out, they will sell tickets at the door for $20 and that is cash only! Hope to see you there.

BetMaryland.com has a study out. They have crunched all the numbers and determined the cities in Maryland that you are most likely to see a ghost. The looked at the number of reported ghost sightings and have ranked them. Ready? In David Letterman order.. Number 10 Salisbury , 9 Dundalk, 8 Cumberland, 7 Fort Howard, 6 Ocean City, 5 Glen Burnie, 4 Elkton, 3 Hagerstown, 2 Baltimore, and the top haunted city in Maryland—you probably know where this is going… the most haunted city in Maryland is Brooklyn Park. Crazy– and I bet Mike Carter from Annapolis Ghost Tours has something to say about that!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Beth from Sage Vintage over at the Local By Design at the Gallery–a true hidden gem! And next week, we speak with Leslie with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation–a heartbreaking story but doing some amazing work!

