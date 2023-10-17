Daily News Brief | October 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A Pasadena woman died in a house fire, and this is the fifth fire fatality in the County this year. The Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks is looking for input from you for ten new park locations across the county. Tickets for the 24th Annual AMFM Christmas Show are on sale now.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. Yeah, it was a lot colder out yesterday morning for my walk than I anticipated. Today, I break out the sweatpants! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Following up on a story we first brought to you yesterday, we have confirmed that a 64-year-old Pasadena woman died on Saturday afternoon at a house fire in her home in the 900 block of 220th Street. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a 911 call from another resident of the house saying it was on fire and that the woman was trapped. After the fire was out, they located the body of Kathleen Lewis who was pronounced dead at the scene. The caller suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at an area hospital. It took 60 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire. There were smoke detectors in the home, but they were inoperable. This is the fifth fire fatality in the County this year which is a little better than last year when there were seven by this time.

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks wants your input. They are looking to develop ten sites around the county into parks and recreational uses. You can check them out and leave your input online through November 30th. You can go to aarecparks.org/PlanYourPark and take the survey. And they are looking to put them all over the County Laurel, Edgewater, Crofton, Jessup, Glen Burnie, Davidsonville, Pasadena, and Severn. Now is your chance to have your voice heard.

It feels so weird to talk about Christmas before Halloween, but this is important. The AMFM Christmas Show tickets are now on sale. This ALWAYS sells out every year so if you want to see a great Christmas Party with all of our local musicians, get your tickets now–trust me if your plans change, you can easily scalp them! But December 11th and 12th are the dates and tickets for the 24th Annual AMFM Christmas Show are available at RamsHeadOnStage.com or we have a big ole “but tickets” on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as well.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Enter the Haggis tomorrow night. The Wild Feathers on Saturday–this is a matinée, and all-ages. And Choir Choir Choir the Epic George Harrison Sing Along Head–and I saw one of these and what it is is a professional musical group doing all Harrison covers and the audience sings along with them! Sounds like a blast–anyhow that is on Sunday night.

George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report.

