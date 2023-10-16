Daily News Brief | October 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

We have a State Teacher of the Year amongst us. Annapolis Fire K9s get some new vests. We have limited information on a fatal fire in Pasadena. Navy won, the Ravens won and Roger Staubach is to be honored next weekend at the Air Force game. The Annapolis Film Society is screening Mourning in Lod on Wednesday. The Inner West Street Association is going all out for the October 28th Dinner Under the Stars. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with Sean and Anthony from the Irish Restaurant Company!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, October 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s not an Annapolis Sailboat show unless there is a super high tide and a day of rain! All in all both shows were a resounding success! And so were the Ravens in London! Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Huge props to May Kay Connerton, A-Highs’s PE, Health and Wellness teacher. She was named the Maryland State Teacher of the Year at an event on Friday night in Hanover. This is another award as she was named the Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year back in April. Connerton has been with AACPS for 14 years and she joins only four other county teachers to earn this honor. Now, she has one more hurdle–National Teacher of the Year in DC in April of next year!

Jackson, Romy, Milly, and Maddy are sporting new bullet and stab-resistant vests. They are four K9s with the Annapolis Fire Department and are the most recent beneficiaries of the Vested Interest in K9s non-profit. We need to keep our officer pups safe so that’s great to hear.

We are waiting on more information from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department but there was a fatal fire on Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of 220th Avenue in Pasadena. We will have an update on this a bit later today, so do check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later!

Sliding into football–we know about the Raven’s 24-16 win against the Titans in London, but Navy also had a strong win against UNC Charlotte on Saturday. The 14-0 shutout brings Navy to 3-3 for the season but despite the score, they are still struggling offensively, but the defense was strong. Next Saturday they are taking on Air Force, who is undefeated with a 60- record this season, here at home. That game is sold out and it will be a tough one for sure. At that game, former Head Coach Paul Johnson will be honored as he will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year, and the Class of 63 is back for their 60th reunion and Roger Staubach, Heisman winner, and the Navy Quarterback that led the Mids to the Cotton Bowl will have his number placed permanently on the field at the 12-yard line. It will be a special day!

Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for some new leaders to fill up this year’s class for the Neighborhood Leadership Academy. This six-month program is for community leaders who want to take their leadership and community involvement to a different level. The program is free and will require six monthly classes. The program begins in January and ends in June with a ceremony at Maryland Live! To apply or for more info, leadershipaa.org is where you want to go. Or if you have any specific questions, reach out to me. I did not do the NLA program but did the Flagship Program and might be able to add some insight!

Wednesday, the Annapolis Film Society will present a VERY timely film at Maryland Hall. Mourning in Lod is a documentary of three families and how their lives are intertwined in a cycle of violence in Lod Israel where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side. The film is at 7 pm and the doors will open at 6:30 pm. Based on the topicality of the documentary, I suspect it may sell out so get those tickets at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org. Just got mine!

And another event that you can’t miss–and this one is a freebie. But Dinner Under the Stars goes on steroids on Saturday the 28th! Dinner of course by Rams Head, Luna Blu, Stan & Joes, 49 West, Tsunami, and Picante, now add in a masquerade ball–yes dress to impress and you could win a raffle worth $1000 or a contest for best dressed. But a 17-piece orchestra, ballet dancers, and wait for it—three drag shows! Again, free, and this looks like a fantastic evening so put it on your calendar!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with that adorable un-named chocolate lab puppy!!! Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for her, but act fast, she won’t be there long!

On Saturday, we spoke with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch from the Irish Restaurant Company that owns Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru–lots going on there and most importantly Egg Nog! This Saturday–Sage Vintage–a cool secret here in town!

And about those local spotlights, if you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know, and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

