Daily News Brief | October 13, 2023

Today…

AN update on the BWI closure yesterday afternoon. A spooky Poe event you need to know about for Tuesday. It is Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month and you can help the SPCA earn some much-needed money! A bunch of events, some which may be rained out. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with the Irish Restaurant Group and of canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

OK it is bad enough it is Friday the 13th, so don’;t go walking under any ladders, crossing the paths of any black cats and for crying our loud, if you are moving any mirrors, be careful. OK, we have a light news day and we need to slide into the weekend! So, shall we?

We now know what happened yesterday at BWI. At about 245 pm, a man approached a MDTA Officer and said there was a bomb in their car which was parked near the lower level of the terminal. After an investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the car was determined to not have a bomb in it and the airport resumed normal operations. The man was not arrested nor charged. He was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment. And for those that need a reminder–it is never a good idea to joke about bombs or guns in airports.

Every Friday we do Canines & Crosstreks (and this week is extra cute), but October is Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month and for each dog or cat adopted in the month of October, Annapolis Subaru will donate $100 to the Anne Arundel County SPCA. And right now they have a lot of dogs and cats to adopt and strangely, there are a lot of kittens and puppies! So, if you are thinking of adopting a new companion–this is the month to do it because Annapolis Subaru is stepping up to the plate.

A very cool October event coming up next week on Tuesday the 17th! Profs and Pints is bringing in an Edgar Allan Poe scholar to talk all things macabre and all things Poe. She is the former President of the Poe Studies Association and she’ll be here at the Graduate Hotel on the 17th. Tickets and more info at profsandpints.com

OK, that is a wrap on the news and George says the weather might be dicy this weekend, so before you blindly head out–check with organizers.

Over at Maryland Hall, Sylvia is running at the Compass Rose Theater–hope you listened to the bonus pod we did last week with Lucinda and Barbara. Bonus on Sunday’s matinée–proceeds from ticket sales will go tot he SPCA and they will have their mobile unit there–Sylvia is about –appropriately enough, a woman that adopts a dog!

Ballet Theatre of Maryland opens their season at Maryland Hall this weekend with Firebird! Tickets at BalletMaryland.org and scroll back and listen to our Local Business Spotlight we did with Nicole at BTM–that was a good one!

The Annapolis Sail Boat Show is in town through Sunday and there are more than 100 boats in the water for every budget–heavy on the multi-hulls. Already got a boat–plenty of gear to ogle and lots to learn. Tickets online at AnnapolisBoatShows.com .

Navy Football, tomorrow at 2 pm they takes on Charlotte in North Carolina hoping to advance their record to 3-3 . Catch the game on ESPN +

Art at the Park is an annual art festival t Quiet Waters park. It is Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm and much of it is indoors. It is free, but there is a $6 per car admission to the park for most!

Some ongoing events. I would mention the Renaissance Festival but it is sold out for the rest of the year, so if you want to go, you can beg like everyone else on Facebook. Or, here’s a tip. Because the event is so disruptive to local traffic, the fest does distribute free tickets to residents in the area. I am not sure how far out they go, but if you know someone that lives in Crownsville–might be worth a phone call!

The corn maze at the Sunrise Dairy Farm in Gambrills is going strong. And the pumpkin patch at St. Martins Lutheran Church on Forest Drive is open and there is a HUGE selection.

And remember the Homestead Gardens Fall Festival. Pumpkin patches, tractor rides, apple cider donuts, games, petting zoo, haunted house, shopping, and more. It runs weekends through October 22nd! Tickets at HomesteadGardens.com.

Again, best to check to see if anything is rained out or rescheduled before packing up the family camper and heading out.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet an un-named chocolate lab puppy. We came up with Olga and Chocolate Lava Cake, but she is a bundle of energy and so so sweet! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos , and get all the information on how you can adopt her–she won’t be there long!

And again, don't forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It's perfect for keeping up with the weekend's news since we do not do a DNB on Saturday or Sunday.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch from Galway Bay and their sister restaurants and we talk about all the new things happening there and of course..my favorite drink of the holidays–the world-famous Galway Bay Egg Nog! And don’t forget. we dropped a two bonus pods yesterday–one with New Village Academy and the other with Jock Bartley the founder of Firefall who will be here on the 27th–and I may have some tickets on Tuesday!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, be patient on the roads–a lot of visitors and we are a confusing town, but please keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

