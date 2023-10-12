Daily News Brief | October 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A Millersville rabies alert. BWI’s entry road was shut down for a law enforcement action yesterday. South River High School’s boys varsity soccer team will forfeit 4 games for an ineligible player. For the Love of the Library raised $141,000 at their recent fundraiser and libraries rock! Pod news about the Irish Restaurant Company and a bonus pod dropping this afternoon. All that and more!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, October 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Be on the lookout for a bonus podcast at noon today with Romey Pittman all about New Village Academy a new public high school coming to the mall. Intrigued? Have a listen at noon today. But for the here and now, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Another rabies alert in Millersville. A raccoon was found on October 5th in the 100 block of Natalie Lane near West Pasadena Road in Millersville. If you or your pet came into contact with it, or if your pet has any unexplained injuries, please call the health department at 410-222-7254

Some tense moments at BWI yesterday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., a huge law enforcement presence swooped in and closed the terminal entry road. Throughout the hour-long closure, they evacuated parts of the terminal, re-routed people to the garages via the underground tunnel, suspended light rail to the terminal, and sent people upstairs after claiming bags. It opened up in about an hour but delays persisted and the only word we have from the MDTA is that they took “precautionary measures based on statements made by an individual.” The Capital reported that a TSA agent told them that someone said they had explosives, but the MDTA who is in charge, did not make that statement.

Bummer for boys varsity soccer at South River High. They are forfeiting the first four games of the fall season due to an ineligible player. Of course, we do not know who the player is or why they were ineligible. But we do know that the Seahawks were 8-2 and now they are 4-6. But it’s not going to impact any playoff scenario because in Maryland everyone is entitled to play in the playoffs regardless of their win-loss record.

Late last month, the library threw a party, and what a party it was! For the Love of the Library was a fundraiser and when they finished up with the adding machines, they raised a whopping $141,000 in one night! This money will go to support all 16 branches which are all fantastic. And if you don’t have a library card–shame on you!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Anthony Clark and Sean Lynch all about Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, Brian Boru, and yes..egg nog! Can’t wait to pick up my annual case!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout and Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

