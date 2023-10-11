Daily News Brief | October 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

We broke an oyster spat record. McCormick & Company can’t take a joke. The Fresh Market is moving into Crofton. Impact100 Greater Chesapeake is about to give a non-profit $90,000. The Annual tug is on for November 4th. The Orioles season ended with a whimper! And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Anthony and Sean talking about Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, Brian Boru, and Egg Nog! And, of course, more of my begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we get into it, I'm still building our daily news email recap subscriptions. It comes to your inbox every night at 7 p.m. with the top LOCAL news stories of the day and it is free!

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

Governor Moore had some great news for the Bay. While the report card is still not great, we set a record that should help. So far this year, we (and by we I mean other people) have planted 1.7 billion new oyster spat at sites throughout the Bay. As we know, oysters, when mature filter like crazy and will lead to cleaner water for all. One of the huge drivers of this is the ORP or Oyster Recovery Partnership based here in Annapolis, so to all the spat lovers out there–congratulations.

Some people can’t take a joke. Annapolis-based Crabcakes & Cannabis was threatened with a lawsuit from McCormick–the Old Bay folks because of a satiric sticker. The sticker in question was in the shape of an Old Bay can and used the same colors, but was called 420 BUD and a tagline that says Crabcakes & Cannabis, that’s what Maryland Does. Old Bay sent them a cease and desist letter threatening a lawsuit for tarnishing their image, causing confusion among consumers and harming their general reputation. Jennifer Culpepper, the founder of Crabcakes and Cannabis still says that she finds it hard to believe people would confuse a can of Old Bay with her sticker, but they opted to discontinue sales because Old Bay has more money for lawyers than a little cannabis-themed apparel and accessories retailer. Personally, McCormick ought to Google Malice in Dallas and see how a big company should handle a dispute with a tiny one. But in the meantime, I hope JO Spice is listening — give Jennifer a call! Boo to you Old Bay!

The other day I had an appointment in Crofton and passed by the old Giant on Route 3 and 424 and saw construction and said to myself, “hmm, wonder what’s going in there?” Well, it turns out it is a Fresh Market grocery that hopes to be open by the holidays this year. We have a Fresh Market here in Annapolis in the Harbour Center. For those not familiar, it is a Whole Foods lite, that won’t cost a whole paycheck.

Come October 15th, one of three area non-profits will be very happy. Impact100 Greater Chesapeake will be giving $90,000 to either the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, or the Annapolis Symphony Academy. Impact100 is a giving circle of area women, they each contribute and collectively they decide on a single organization to get the whole pot. This is the largest donation the group has ever made and to be honest for these smaller non-profits it is life-changing! My fingers are crossed for all of them!

Here’s a date for you. The Annual Tug Of War between the Maritime Republic of Eastport and the City of Annapolis is November 4th at the crack of noon! This is always a fun day with the good party on the Eastport side for sure. Free to attend, but it is a fundraiser and they are always looking for tuggers! Not sure what I am talking about? Head to our All Annapolis page and check out the video we have pinned to the top!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove–there’s a lot to learn, and get it while you can–that amazing Galway Bay egg nog is here, and on sale!

And sadly, the fire that was the Oriole’s season was extinguished in three games and their improbable season is done. The bright side is that there is some incredible talent on that team and as long as the Angelos family doesn’t screw it up, I think we have some fantastic baseball years ahead of us!

