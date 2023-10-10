Daily News Brief | October 10, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A substitute teacher brings a handgun into Glen Burnie High. Compare and preview healthcare plans at Maryland Health Connection now before you need to renew or enroll–this is a great new feature. The Great Pumpkins are back in Annapolis and five of them at 1000 pounds plus! Tonight, Annapolis is giving Hope to the Mireles family at a fundraiser. According to two polls, Maryalnd is a profitable state for running a lottery and a horrible state for road maintenance. We have tickets to a bunch of shows at Rams Head On Stage. And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

There’s an Italian place in town that I feel is often overlooked. Had a wonderful Chicken Piccata there last night and it was fantastic. Plenty of free parking and great service! So, next time you are at the mall…check out Maggiano’s–I bet you will not be disappointed! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

On Friday, a substitute teacher at Glen Burnie High was arrested by the Anne Arundel County Police for bringing a loaded 9 mm gun into class. Now there is a lot to unpack here. First things first. The gun was never displayed or brought out of a backpack. Students never had the gun. A backpack was left in the class and a staff member opened it to see who it belonged to and discovered the gun. The sub was easily found and arrested for disturbing the school day and bringing a gun on campus but also for possession of a firearm by a felon. It seems in 1999 he was found guilty for the illegal possession of a handgun–a misdemeanor that saw him serve three days in jail. Guilty of a felony for the manufacture and distribution of drugs in 2001 and was sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years probation. And then the sub was found guilty of misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2007 and got PBJ. This brings up the question of how a man with gun and drug convictions becomes a substitute teacher. We asked and school spokesman Bob Mosier said that AACPS does 3 background checks for all employees including substitutes, a state fingerprint check, a federal fingerprint check, and a commercial background check. All three checks were done and he was cleared for employment. A misdemeanor handgun possession charge from 22 years ago is not a disqualifying offense. OK, but what about the felony drug conviction that’s publicly available? I wonder if the background check company was the low bidder.

November 1 is the date that open enrollment happens for the Maryland Health Connection and this year they added a REALLY helpful tool. Before the enrollment opens you can preview the plans and pricing so you know the costs and benefits up front and you hopefully will not be under the wire to make such an important choice. The enrollment period opens on November 1st and closes on January 15th and if you need to buy your own health insurance or qualify for Medicaid, go jump on MarylandHealthConnection.gov now and get an idea of what will be available for you.

The Great Annapolis Pumpkins are back. This is such a fun event but this year it is bigger and better than ever with ten giant pumpkins, ten of which are over 1000 pounds. If you take a photo of or with one, be sure to use the hashtags #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins #VisitAnnapolis, or #VisitMaryland and post to social media for a chance to win gift cards to local stores and restaurants. You can find them at the Graduate Hotel, the Visitor’s Center, St. Anne’s Church, Maryland Inn, Maryland Avenue at State Circle, Market House, Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, and the Boatyard Bar & Grill. And be sure to come check them out on or after October 27th when the giant gourds are carved into jack-o-lanterns by local professional artists armed with chainsaws!

Tonight. An important event at the park campus of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Annapolis Hope is hosting a fundraiser for the Mireles family. This is the widow of Nick Mireles who was killed on Paddington Place in June. He left his wife and eight children and the community is raising funds to help them stay in their home. There will be food, music, auction items, and more. Tickets are $100 and we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go directly to MarshallHope.org and get them there–or simply contribute.

As we start to wrap up, I have not done a survey story lately, so here we go. With a new huge Powerball lottery drawing last night (I forgot to play) Maryland ranks #4 in terms of States that make the most money off of lottery players and it is formulated on highest revenue per capita, average spend per capita, and basic profit. And this is from CasinoReviews.net . And if we’re rolling in that lottery dough, you’d think we could do something about our roads. GetAC.com looked at roads across the US, and Maryland has the sixth worst roads in the country behind Rhode Island, Connecticut, West Virginia, Mississippi, and New Jersey. Correlation? I think so!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow the subscription base, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor, or colleague! If you aren’t receiving it, there’s a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet, and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And best of all, no pesky paywalls!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head On Stage has hooked you all up once again! OK, let me toss a few out there for you…Enter the Haggis on the 18th, The Wild Feathers on the 21st–this is a matinée and all ages, The Secret Sisters on the 21st, Choir! Choir! Choir! on the 22nd, and Robert Klein on the 28th! Lots to choose from, tell me who you want to see and I might pick you. Not sure? Head to RamsHeadOnStage.com and learn more about them and then get in touch with me! And again, and as always, huge thanks to Rams Head On Stage!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

