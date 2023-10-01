CRAB Recognized as Leader in Environmental Stewardship

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is the proud recipient of the Sailors for the Sea Platinum Regatta award for its sustained commitment to clean, sustainable environmental responsibility. Through the support of the Eastport Yacht Club’s clean regatta program, the CRAB Cup has been recognized for its environmental stewardship every year since 2016!

To receive platinum certification, an event must achieve a minimum of 19 of 20 best regatta management practices. CRAB has earned this platinum designation with the support of Annapolis Green, which provided the Naptown Tap, a hydration station at CRAB Cup events for several years. The EYC Environmental Committee also has contributed many hours to ensuring that all waste from the post race party is recycled and kept out of the landfill.

EYC Commodore Mark Jones said, “It is especially appropriate that CRAB receives EYC’s Clean Regatta award at the 2023 CRAB Cup event for not only have they continued to support our EYC clean regatta efforts, but they have recently built a beautiful and environmentally sensitive accessible sailing facility, the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center, in Annapolis which now serves as its headquarters.”

CRAB Chairman Jim Nolan was presented the award and he responded by saying, “CRAB is pleased to be recognized as a platinum environmental steward of the Chesapeake Bay. CRAB continues to be dedicated to sustainability and accessibility to keep our beautiful bay healthy for everyone to enjoy.”

CRAB’s environmental commitment is exemplified at the new Adaptive Boating Center. In 2023, CRAB moved its guest feedback system from paper to an online portal to significantly decrease paper waste. CRAB also has banned single-use plastic on the property and encourages the use of reusable water bottles by offering two water refill stations, plus reusable water bottles provided by the Rotary Club of Annapolis.

Nolan said, “These efforts, in addition to those built into the ABC, like its solar panels that generate enough electricity to power the ABC, the four EV charging stations in the ABC parking lot, and two, large bio-retention ponds to filter water runoff from the parking lot puts CRAB on the forefront of environmental stewardship.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

