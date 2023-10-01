October 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
CRAB Recognized as Leader in Environmental Stewardship Live! Casino & Hotel Launches New Comedy Series – Laugh at Live! The Hidden Costs of Motor Vehicle Accidents: What You Need to Know Crofton High Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist Axis of Evil Does Good for Box of Rain at Galway Bay!
Local News

CRAB Recognized as Leader in Environmental Stewardship

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is the proud recipient of the Sailors for the Sea Platinum Regatta award for its sustained commitment to clean, sustainable environmental responsibility. Through the support of the Eastport Yacht Club’s clean regatta program, the CRAB Cup has been recognized for its environmental stewardship every year since 2016! 

To receive platinum certification, an event must achieve a minimum of 19 of 20 best regatta management practices. CRAB has earned this platinum designation with the support of Annapolis Green, which provided the Naptown Tap, a hydration station at CRAB Cup events for several years.  The EYC Environmental Committee also has contributed many hours to ensuring that all waste from the post race party is recycled and kept out of the landfill.

EYC Commodore Mark Jones said, “It is especially appropriate that CRAB receives EYC’s Clean Regatta award at the 2023 CRAB Cup event for not only have they continued to support our EYC clean regatta efforts, but they have recently built a beautiful and environmentally sensitive accessible sailing facility, the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center, in Annapolis which now serves as its headquarters.”

CRAB Chairman Jim Nolan was presented the award and he responded by saying, “CRAB is pleased to be recognized as a platinum environmental steward of the Chesapeake Bay. CRAB continues to be dedicated to sustainability and accessibility to keep our beautiful bay healthy for everyone to enjoy.”

CRAB’s environmental commitment is exemplified at the new Adaptive Boating Center. In 2023, CRAB moved its guest feedback system from paper to an online portal  to significantly decrease paper waste. CRAB also has banned single-use plastic on the property and encourages the use of reusable water bottles by offering two water refill stations, plus reusable water bottles provided by the Rotary Club of Annapolis. 

Nolan said, “These efforts, in addition to those built into the ABC, like its solar panels that generate enough electricity to power the ABC, the four EV charging stations in the ABC parking lot, and two, large bio-retention ponds to filter water runoff from the parking lot puts CRAB on the forefront of environmental stewardship.”

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Live! Casino & Hotel Launches New Comedy Series – Laugh at Live!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu