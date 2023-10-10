October 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis to Host “Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos” Festival on October 28 at Maryland Hall Measures to Prevent Fraud in the Gambling Industry It’s Baaack! 37th Annual Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival McCormick & Company Can’t Take a Joke Coping With Grief Over the Holidays
Events

Coping With Grief Over the Holidays

The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who are missing a loved one. For those people, the Chesapeake Life Center offers its Living with Loss through the Holidays workshop to help adults, children, and teens find a way to cope with their grief while the rest of the world seems to be filled with festivities.

While grieving adults often want to avoid the holidays and wish they could skip them altogether, children are not as prone to losing their excitement. They still want to participate in the season’s traditions.

The balance for parents and caregivers can be tricky. Part of the grieving process can require backing away from the hectic nature of the holidays. At the same time, they want to try to keep a sense of normalcy for their children by honoring seasonal traditions. Finding that compromise takes some thoughtful planning and preparation and careful, appropriate communication with the entire family.

In this workshop led by grief professionals, participants can join in group activities to help them find a way to honor the memory of their loved ones while still permitting themselves to grieve. For youth ages 6 to 18, the program will offer participants an opportunity to take part in holiday-themed activities that will help them learn about getting through the holidays without their special person. 

This year’s holiday program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 1-888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

One of These Local Non-Profits Will Receive $90,000

 Next Article

McCormick & Company Can’t Take a Joke

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu