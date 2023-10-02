Concerned About Safely Walking to School? DPW and AACPS Want To Hear From You!

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works and County Public Schools (AACPS) are partnering to conduct a Safe Routes to Schools project aimed at improving safety, mobility, and accessibility for students to walk and bike to and from 17 elementary schools around the County. The study team seeks public input on findings from an assessment of existing conditions and preliminary (draft) recommendations. Public input can be provided via email, phone, or mail. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/srtsaacounty for more information. Public comments are welcomed until November 5, 2023.
A series of one-hour virtual open public webinars will be held throughout the month of October. The schedule and login information for these meetings are:
Linthicum ES: 10/3, 6pm – meet.google.com/ezu-bmai-uih
Brooklyn Park ES: 10/3, 7pm – meet.google.com/yno-cmps-ftm
Folger McKinsey ES: 10/4, 6pm – meet.google.com/kuo-uvdn-bpt
Georgetown East ES: 10/5, 6pm – meet.google.com/ghr-gcsa-yfd
Tyler Heights ES: 10/5, 7pm – meet.google.com/pnx-zyju-rbi
Quarterfield ES: 10/10, 6pm – meet.google.com/vfq-wfyr-epf
Richard Henry Lee ES: 10/10, 7pm – meet.google.com/rcs-gkyy-stu
Broadneck ES: 10/12, 6pm – meet.google.com/wxq-jxnw-zrr
Crofton Meadows ES: 10/12, 7pm – meet.google.com/fnv-bobs-qzi
Edgewater ES: 10/17, 6pm – meet.google.com/qnj-opjn-oog
Four Seasons ES: 10/17, 7pm – meet.google.com/rpy-ttrn-nwtv
High Point ES: 10/19, 6pm – meet.google.com/tqw-gztg-azi
Jacobsville ES: 10/19, 7pm – meet.google.com/iov-dyrb-ivy
Manor View ES: 10/25, 6pm – meet.google.com/tmw-bhog-soh
Piney Orchard ES: 10/25, 7pm – meet.google.com/usj-juqx-xwe
Sunset ES: 10/26, 6pm – meet.google.com/ptq-nobo-ops
Waugh Chapel ES: 10/26, 7pm – meet.google.com/kro-azsj-vmi
If you wish to dial in by phone, please reach out to the County using the contact info below, and we can provide you phone numbers and call IDs. Meeting recordings will be available on the project webpage soon after each meeting Comments and questions can also be sent by email to: Adam Greenstein, Project Manager, using the contact information below.
Those needing materials in alternative formats can contact County DPW Customer Relations by phone at 410-222-7582 or by email at [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.
