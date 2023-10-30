City of Annapolis Wants Your Input!

The City of Annapolis has launched a month-long community survey to gather feedback from residents and assess City services provided to residents. There are two phases to this survey: the first phase is a paper survey that was sent to 3,000 randomly selected households in Annapolis. Residents first received a postcard late last week alerting them to expect a paper copy of the survey to arrive soon via USPS. The second phase of the survey is a digital version of the exact same survey, which will be open to all City residents and will go live on November 9.

Both surveys close November 27, 2023.

With the random-sample survey currently underway, residents who wish to provide feedback who did not yet receive a paper copy in the mail are invited to visit www.annapolis.gov/NCS and enter their email address to be alerted when the digital survey goes live. Select the button to also receive a copy of the survey results when they become available (mid-December 2023).

The survey asks participants to share their opinions on topics including housing, transportation, recreation, civic engagement, city services, public safety, and more. The survey will help the City allocate resources to best meet community needs and desires.

Please note: there is no difference in the phase one and phase two surveys. The survey takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed from any device: computer, tablet, or smartphone.

The City worked with Polco, an independent consultant, to develop its community survey. The National Community Survey (NCS) allows the City to compare results and benchmark resident opinions against similar communities.

Once the survey is complete, Polco will send the City a comprehensive report of survey results. Community members will be able to view the report in public meetings and online.

