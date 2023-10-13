Castlevania Nocturne and How It Upholds The Story So Far

The original Castlevania set a bloody good standard for American anime with both a captivating story and stunning visualizations. Few American adaptations do justice to video games and even fewer still manage to come up with a brilliant sequel in response to the critical acclaim of the first one. Castlevania does it all and defines how a video game should be adapted, keeping its characters, storyline, and overall ambiance intact with the underlying theme.

Enter Castlevania Nocturne, a stunning representation of how far digital cinema has come in terms of both art and narration. Nocturne continues the storyline of the Belmont clan decades later with the latest to the vampire killing family; Richter Belmont.

Blood, Gore, and Carnage

Castlevania Nocturne provides its viewers with a brilliant story but for those of you who have an eye for detail, the effects used to display the carnage wrought forth by vampires, beasts, and humans alike will pleasantly surprise you. The sheer amount of crimson that flies off in either direction whenever there’s a killing makes you wonder if your inner sadism has reached an alarming point or if you are just enjoying how well done the production is.

Regardless, even with Castlevania introducing a relatively younger and inexperienced band of heroes, there is no shortage of debauchery sprinkled with a low regard for life.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Granted, this Belmont is an amalgamation of both the powerful sorceress Sypha Belnades and the whip-wielding slayer Trevor Belmont, but Richter himself is nowhere near their power levels. His father is long gone and his mother sacrifices herself to save him while battling a shape-shifting Dracula called Olrox. Ever since then, Richter has lost his ability to conjure magic and relies solely on the Belmont whip passed down through generations to successfully annihilate his enemies.

Later on though, through struggle and realizing how his grandfather spent his life away living in the past, Richter manages to move on from the trauma inflicted in his childhood and re-acquire his magic ability. The same goes for his bandmates who go through their own mini journeys to get over traumas of the past and emerge as vampire-fighting juggernauts ready to usher in a season 2. Because, well, that’s when the real action is going to take place.

A Revolution Brimming Beneath the Shadows

Where Nocturne depicts a new race of vampires ready to take on, it also keeps the human element and its history in check by tapping into the French Revolution. In the daytime, the streets of France are filled with chants of, “Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité” as children and adults alike flock together for a potential resurgence against the Church. In the universe of Castlevania, the Church, or rather the Church of France has consciously sided with the army of the “Vampire Messiah” in hopes of crushing people who demand to view the State and the Church as two separate entities.

Vampire is the New Cool

In the time that Nocturne is set, Vampires have their reach deeply rooted inside the houses of the rich, enjoying a unique representation in France’s aristocracy. All for the small price that they will feed off the poor peasants operating in the shadows of the night, leaving no trace behind of their meals. By doing so, the upper-middle and upper class remain largely unaware of the killings and the lower class does not question it.

This kind of geo-political situation sets a new precedent for our heroes to gravitate around. For even if they raise their voices against the apparent killings, few will come to their aid. By regulating communications between the various classes, the vampires keep those in power oblivious to their nefarious schemes.

Conclusion

Keeping all the aforementioned pointers in mind, we would not be wrong in calling Castlevania Nocturne a step up from the prequel in every manner possible. With gorgeous shading, beautiful eyes, and character expressions that are bound to make you want more, Nocturne keeps its audiences on their toes for the next round of action, drama, and carnage.

The narrative is unique as well in the sense that it excels in arousing emotions and provokes the viewer into thinking how the story will unfold. There is plenty at stake still for the Belmont clan and with Elizabeth Bathory aka Madame Vampire Messiah still at large, who knows whose neck is going to get bitten next?

