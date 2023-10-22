Carlos Castrillon Named Conductor of Chesapeake Youth Symphony Concert Orchestra

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) has announced the appointment of Carlos Castrillon as the new Conductor of the Concert Orchestra. With his extensive experience and exceptional musical talent, Castrillon is poised to guide the Concert Orchestra to new heights of artistic excellence and musical achievement.

Mr. Castrillon is a highly accomplished conductor and musician passionate about music education. He brings a wealth of experience to the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, having previously held prestigious positions with renowned orchestras and educational institutions, and is also a CYSO alumnus.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Castrillon to the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra as the Conductor of our Concert Orchestra,” said Rob Alexander, President of CYSO. “Carlos’s musical expertise, dedication to nurturing young talent, and his commitment to musical excellence make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that under his leadership, the Concert Orchestra will flourish and continue to inspire young musicians.”

Carlos Castrillon is the Director of Bands and Associate Director of Orchestras at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD. His ensembles consistently receive superior ratings at both local and national festivals. Before teaching at DeMatha, Mr. Castrillon taught in the Prince George’s County Public School System and was a Co-Director of the county’s youth orchestra program. Additionally, Mr. Castrillon is the private school representative for the Maryland Band Directors Association and the Past President of the Washington Archdiocesan Music Teachers Council. Outside of school, Mr. Castrillon is an active adjudicator and guest conductor throughout Maryland.

Mr. Castrillon graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, earning a Bachelor of Music in French Horn Performance. Upon graduation, he pursued a graduate degree at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. During his time in Cincinnati, Mr. Castrillon won the Second Horn audition with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and was a member of the orchestra’s woodwind quintet, which brought music education concerts to rural elementary schools. Additionally, Mr. Castrillon has performed with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, the National Philharmonic, the National Orchestral Institute, the Aspen Music Festival, and the Joven Orquesta de Galicia in La Coruña, Spain.

“I am honored to join the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra as the Conductor of the Concert Orchestra,” said Mr. Castrillon. “I am eager to work with these talented young musicians and help them grow both as individuals and as an ensemble. Together, we will strive for musical excellence and create captivating performances that resonate with our audiences.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

