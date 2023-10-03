October 3, 2023
Local News

Broadneck Junior’s Idea of Kindness is Anything But Tiny

Creative talent has no age limit. Old or young!

From 16-year-old writer and illustrator Rachel Spitzer comes the new children’s book Tiny Kindness, an adorable book full of humor and puns that show the importance of small acts of kindness.

Rachel Spitzer
Rachel Spitzer

Meet Tiny! He’s going to take you on a tour of his town so you can see the sites and meet his animal neighbors. No matter your age, you will laugh out loud as you discover how small acts of kindness can make a BIG impact. Tiny will end up showing you the power of friendship and good deeds.

Rachel Spitzer created the character of Tiny in middle school when she started the Tiny Kindness Campaign. She illustrated brochures to distribute to community groups and schools to promote kindness towards others in the hopes of positively affecting children’s mental health. Now, as a junior at Broadneck High School, she has expanded the world around Tiny, and plans to write more books to showcase his adventures in kindness.

Previous Article

Profs and Pints: Poe’s Life and Poe’s Horror

