October 19, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Bonus Podcast: New Village Academy

There’s a new school in town, and it is likely coming to the Annapolis Mall!

New Village Academy is a different type of public high school designed to allow those who have “checked out” of school to realize their full potential by teaching differently! With a focus on mentorship, internship, and peer support, this new school has received the green light from the Anne Arundel County Board of Education to move forward and begin to accept students beginning in the fall of 2024.

We sat down with the founder/brainchild of the school, Romey Pittman (yes, she is the sister of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman) and Darius Stanton, President of the Governing Board to learn a lot more.

This is a tuition-free public school that understands that reading, writing, and arithmetic are not for everyone. This is a public school that understands that students thrive when they are engaged and that not everyone engages in the same way. This is a public school that is poised to set Anne Arundel County apart from the crowd when it comes to educating our children.

Have a listen!

Steps To Improve Operational Efficiency 

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

