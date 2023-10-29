Bonus Podcast: New Village Academy

There’s a new school in town, and it is likely coming to the Annapolis Mall!

New Village Academy is a different type of public high school designed to allow those who have “checked out” of school to realize their full potential by teaching differently! With a focus on mentorship, internship, and peer support, this new school has received the green light from the Anne Arundel County Board of Education to move forward and begin to accept students beginning in the fall of 2024.

We sat down with the founder/brainchild of the school, Romey Pittman (yes, she is the sister of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman) and Darius Stanton, President of the Governing Board to learn a lot more.

This is a tuition-free public school that understands that reading, writing, and arithmetic are not for everyone. This is a public school that understands that students thrive when they are engaged and that not everyone engages in the same way. This is a public school that is poised to set Anne Arundel County apart from the crowd when it comes to educating our children.



Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

