October 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: Fish For A Cure 2023 State Police Arrest Two After Fleeing from Brooklyn Park Hit & Run Crash Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival Rescheduled for October 28th Expert Insights: Investigating Slip and Fall Claims for Compensation Annapolis Mall to Host Ovarian Cancer Coalition Walk on October 8th
Life In The Area

Bonus Podcast: Fish For A Cure 2023

Dealing with cancer is something too many of us will need to deal with in our lifetimes. If we have health insurance, it may cover a portion of the cost of medical care. But what about the rest?

From emotional support for families to transportation to a loss of income, cancer is quite simply devastating. And Fish For A Cure has been helping bridge that gap since 2007, and once again, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, we will fish-on and party-on!

The concept is simple and fun. Get your friends, raise money, go fishing, and celebrate all to benefit the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute.

Today, we sit down with Lex Arizzi, a Board Member of Fish For a Cure, and Bret and Remy Anderson from South Annapolis Yacht Centre, who will host the post-fishing Shore Party!

We find out about the organization, why the need, the actual tournament, and of course, the all-important shore party!

Registration for boats (literal or imagined) is open until October 30, 2023. And tickets for the Shore Party are on sale now (pro-tip: they will probably sell out early)! Register, donate, and pick up some tickets at Fish For A Cure’s website!

I just made my contribution to a boat…will you?

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast
Previous Article

State Police Arrest Two After Fleeing from Brooklyn Park Hit & Run Crash

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu