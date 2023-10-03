Bonus Podcast: Fish For A Cure 2023

Dealing with cancer is something too many of us will need to deal with in our lifetimes. If we have health insurance, it may cover a portion of the cost of medical care. But what about the rest?

From emotional support for families to transportation to a loss of income, cancer is quite simply devastating. And Fish For A Cure has been helping bridge that gap since 2007, and once again, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, we will fish-on and party-on!

The concept is simple and fun. Get your friends, raise money, go fishing, and celebrate all to benefit the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute.

Today, we sit down with Lex Arizzi, a Board Member of Fish For a Cure, and Bret and Remy Anderson from South Annapolis Yacht Centre, who will host the post-fishing Shore Party!

We find out about the organization, why the need, the actual tournament, and of course, the all-important shore party!

Registration for boats (literal or imagined) is open until October 30, 2023. And tickets for the Shore Party are on sale now (pro-tip: they will probably sell out early)! Register, donate, and pick up some tickets at Fish For A Cure’s website!

I just made my contribution to a boat…will you?

Have a listen!

