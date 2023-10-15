Arundel Federal Savings Bank Hosting Fall Food Drive at All Branches

From October 2nd through October 30th, all five local Arundel Federal Savings Bank branches will collect food donations for local food pantries to support the community this holiday season.

Everyone is invited to stop by any of Arundel Federal’s five area branches to donate a non-perishable food item.

This year’s donations will go to various organizations, including the North County Emergency Outreach Network, the Pasadena Business Association, Severna Park-based SPAN, and other local pantries.

Current needs include canned and boxed goods, fruits and juices, soups, stews and more. Visit ArundelFederal.com for more information. Member FDIC.

