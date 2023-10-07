October 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Oleta Adams Here at Rams Head On Stage?? Yes Please! For One Time Only: We Walk In Moonlight Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming Two Injured in Bowie State University Shooting Embrace the World of Futures Trading with Plus500
Local News

APPROVED: Some Snow Days May Be Virtual

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury has approved Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ 2023-24 Virtual Day Instruction Plan for Inclement Weather, setting the stage for the school system to potentially convert snow days and the like to virtual instruction days.

As the Board of Education was reviewing the plan for its approval, AACPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell emphasized repeatedly that the implementation of the plan in no way means that every inclement weather day will become a virtual instructional day. Those decisions, Dr. Bedell told the Board, will occur on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re not looking to take away snow days from our students,” Dr. Bedell said. “But what we are saying is that there will be cases where snow may be projected and snow may not hit the way that we think it’s going to hit, and now we’re sitting in ice and slush or things of that nature where we will not allow for a day to go wasted.”

Under the plan approved by the AACPS Board of Education on September 20 and then by Mr. Choudhury, the school system can repurpose up to eight days for virtual instruction, with no more than three of those days using asynchronous instruction.

Among the other parts of the plan:

  • There must be at least four hours of instruction for synchronous virtual days.
  • No student’s grade will be negatively impacted by a virtual day. Students must be provided with meaningful in-person opportunities for instruction.
  • No employee’s pay will be negatively impacted by the use of a virtual instructional day.

Whenever the forecast makes it possible, the school system will announce the intention to utilize a virtual instructional day in advance.

Complete details of the plan can be found here.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Tips On Finding Balance in Bingo and Slots Play

 Next Article

Tickets On Sale Now for the 24th Annual AMFM Christmas Show!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu