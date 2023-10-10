October 10, 2023
Annual Tug of War Scheduled for Crack of Noon on November 4th Annapolis to Host “Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos” Festival on October 28 at Maryland Hall Measures to Prevent Fraud in the Gambling Industry It’s Baaack! 37th Annual Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival McCormick & Company Can’t Take a Joke
Local News

Annual Tug of War Scheduled for Crack of Noon on November 4th

It’s on!  The Maritime Republic of Eastport will declare war against the mainland again on Monday, October 23rd.

The MRE will again instigate the annual Tug of War competition on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. Time: Crack ‘O Noon until the beer runs out. This annual rite of fall will include seven tug competitions held across the Gulf of Eastport (a.k.a. Spa Creek). Tug teams comprise competing businesses, service organizations, and anyone else needing to “tug it out,” who will vie for the much-coveted bragging rights as Tug champions throughout the afternoon.

Concurrent with the action will be two Tugfests held on both ends of the competition- at Second Street and Severn Avenue on the Eastport side and Susan Campbell Park (City Dock) on the Annapolis side. The Tugfests, a combination of street vendors, children’s activities, musical performances, and all-around merry-making, start at 10:00 a.m.  Admission to all MRE Tug of War events is free!

For those who do not know the origins, here’s a 15-minute documentary!

DETAILS

1. Eastport vs. Annapolis Tug of War

2. Susan Campbell Park at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis and 2nd Street by the Water in Eastport  — longest over-water tug-of-war

3.  November 4th, 10 a.m. festivities begin, crack of noon tug begins — festivities go until 5 p.m. or when the beer runs out. The tugs typically end by 2 p.m.- ish but bands continue to play, and food and drink and other activities go on.

Each tug team consists of about 33 tuggers, and individual tuggers and organized teams can participate.  Individual tuggers will be assigned to teams. More tuggers are needed!

Interested in tugging? Need more information? Maritime Republic of Eastport will have all the info you need. Interested in volunteering your time? Here’s a link!

 

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Annapolis to Host “Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos” Festival on October 28 at Maryland Hall

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

