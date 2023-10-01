October 1, 2023
Anne Arundel County Police Officer Arrested in Virginia for DUI

An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was arrested on Saturday and charged with driving under the influence offenses.

On September 30, 2023, Sergeant J. Redman, a 14-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by an Allegheny County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Deputy.

Redman is assigned to the Bureau of Operations & Investigations. Sergeant Redman has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.

