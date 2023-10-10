October 10, 2023
Annapolis to Host “Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos” Festival on October 28 at Maryland Hall

The City of Annapolis will host a Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall in Annapolis starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event, organized by the City of Annapolis Office of Community Services, will include a kid’s zone, vendors and artists, a Latino art gallery, an altar, professional photo portraits of those that come in dress and/or have traditional face painting, face painting booths, and a full program on stage including traditional dance groups of Latin American origin, Latin American musicians, salsa class, and a DJ throughout the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Day of the Dead celebration typically involves gathering to celebrate friends and family members who have passed. It is also known as All Saint’s Day or All Souls’ Day.

Attendees at the festival are encouraged to dress up to celebrate Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday celebrated in Mexico and many Latin American countries. One of the favorite traditions at Day of the Dead celebrations is sugar skull makeup, a Day of the Dead face painting technique. Come early to get a colorful sugar skull face painting at one of multiple booths. Other vendors will include food and Day of the Dead merchandise.

“Each year that we have hosted this event, it has grown,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “From our humble beginnings in the auxiliary gym at Pip Moyer Center to a block party in the Design District to this event on the front lawn of Maryland Hall. This event celebrates the beauty and diversity of our community!”

The City is hosting the event with the support of the Arts in Public Places Commission, Maryland Hall, Center of Help, the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Mundo Latino, Cool & Associates, The Maryland Department of Housing, Mi Lindo Cancun Grill , and community volunteers.

[HOSP]

Close Menu