Annapolis Police Investigating Two Shootings and One Home Invasion Over Weekend

The Annapolis Police Department was busy over the Halloween weekend.

Home Invasion | Assault

On October 28, 2023, at 12:21 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported home invasion. The victim said that the suspect (a 28-year-old Annapolis resident), forcefully entered his residence, demanded money she claimed she was owed, and attempted to stab the victim with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was located nearby and arrested without incident. She is charged with first and second-degree assault, third and fourth-degree burglary, armed robbery, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property, and home invasion. She was released on her own recognizance.

Shooting

On October 28, 2023, at 3:38 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. The adult male victim reported that he woke up Friday morning, October 27, with pain in his foot. Additionally, the victim stated that the injury may have occurred Thursday, October 26, at approximately 9:47 pm. The victim is reporting the incident may have happened in the area of Clay Street. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

On October 30, 2023, at 2:17 am, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a call of shots fired. Officers located a crime scene. Surveillance cameras depict two unknown subjects exiting a black Jeep Cherokee, at which time they discharged firearms and then fled the area.

