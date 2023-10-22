October 23, 2023
Annapolis Man Arrested After Firing Shots From Apartment Balcony

The Annapolis police have arrested a 23-year-old Annapolis man after the department received multiple calls for shots being fired on Spa Road.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the 900 block of Spa Road.

Officers arrived and saw a subject on a balcony of an apartment who was armed. Officers asked him to set his weapon down. Officers entered the apartment and took the subject into custody at 1:03 p.m., without incident.

The subject has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Annapolis. He’s charged with Reckless Endangerment, possession of a firearm without a serial number, failure to obey a reasonable, lawful order, disorderly conduct, discharge of a firearm within the city of Annapolis, and discharge of a firearm within a structure. Several weapons were found in the apartment and are being collected and cataloged at police headquarters.

THere is no information in the Maryland Judiciary case search database about this case.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information, please contact APD detectives at (410) 260-3439.

