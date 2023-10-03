October 3, 2023
Annapolis Mall to Host Ovarian Cancer Coalition Walk on October 8th

Westfield Annapolis and The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) are partnering to host the annual TEAL® Walk on Sunday, October 8 at 8:30am. This family-friendly event is an important day that brings together a dedicated community united in the mission of saving lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer. The event celebrates survivors, honors those we have lost and brings awareness to this important cause. 

“As a community partner, Westfield Annapolis is thrilled to host the NOCC walk for the 11th year this year to provide a platform for survivors, families, and friends to come together in support of those impacted by ovarian cancer,” stated Morgan McLoud, Marketing Director, Westfield Annapolis. “This will be an inspirational morning to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.”

“A diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer has devastating effects on survivors and their loved ones,” stated Nancy Long, Annapolis Market Volunteer Coordinator, NOCC.  “We must keep working to find a screening test, to fund much needed research, to promote early awareness and to take care of all those affected by this disease, and we need your help!”

Participants in the TEAL® Walk program are helping to support vital programs and initiatives that directly benefit ovarian cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Funds raised through these events enable the NOCC to continue its work, including providing health-literate educational tools for understanding ovarian cancer, quality-of-life education programming, direct support services, advancing research efforts, and advocating for increased awareness and access to quality care.

To register for the event visit the Together in Teal® Walk Maryland page.  

Close Menu