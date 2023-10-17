Annapolis Film Society to Present Mourning in Lod on October 18th

The Annapolis Film Festival is thrilled to announce the screening of the documentary feature film, “Mourning in Lod,” on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, at 7 pm in the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall in association with the Goldstein Cunitz Film and New Media Center. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available now. A cash-only RUSH LINE will be available at the door if tickets remain.

From the director of Dancing in Jaffa, Mourning in Lod follows the fates of three families that are inextricably intertwined in a vicious cycle of violence in the city of Lod, Israel, where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side. The outpouring of love, anger, and forgiveness that follows offers a glimpse of morning light to offset a collective state of seemingly endless mourning.

Mourning in Lod, takes a microcosmic look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through Musa, Yigal, and Randa — three people whose fates become inextricably linked in a vicious cycle of violence. Lod/Lydd is a “mixed” city inhabited by Arabs and Jews who live side by side in a strained coexistence. In May 2021, two of these three people lost their lives and and one regained hers — thanks to an unlikely organ transplant. The outpouring of love, anger, forgiveness and sorrow that follows in their wake is a ray of light that offsets a collective state of mourning with no end in sight.

The screening will be followed by a prerecorded conversation with the Director, Hilla Medalia, who also directed the film, Dancing In Jaffa. She will discuss the film along with the actual subjects of the documentary.

There is a Jewish-Arab shared destiny, but that doesn’t alleviate the pain on either side. In ‘Mourning in Lod,’ Hilla Medalia focuses on three people whose lives were derailed by riots in the mixed city of Lod. She documents with great sensitivity this difficult story, which is far from being over. The film emphasizes that although men are mostly the ones who pay for the violent situation with their lives, women are the ones who are left behind to pick up the pieces. SHANI LITMAN, HAARETZ

For over a decade, the Annapolis Film Festival has woven itself into the very fabric of our community, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who participate. It’s not just a showcase of cinema; it’s a powerful catalyst for change, a mirror that reflects our world, and our shared humanity. Over the course of 12 years, this festival has nurtured a sense of belonging, inspiring artists to create, audiences to connect, and storytellers to amplify their voices.

For our town, it’s a time when our streets come alive with the magic of cinema, drawing in visitors from near and far. It boosts our local businesses, celebrates our culture, and showcases our beautiful city as a thriving hub of creativity and diversity.

The Annapolis Film Festival isn’t merely about the films on the screen; it’s about the conversations in the lobby, the friendships forged in line, and the tears and laughter that resonate through the darkened theaters. It’s a place where the art of storytelling transcends boundaries, allowing us to see the world through the eyes of others. It fosters empathy, sparks dialogue, and empowers all of us to make a difference.

Join the Annapolis Film Society for $100/year to help promote independent and new release films year-round in Annapolis, As a member, get early access to tickets, discounted passes, and invitations to other events throughout the year. Visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org to sign up for our e-blast and to join the film society. Save the date for this year’s Annapolis Film Festival taking place from Thursday, April 4-7, 2024.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

