October 5, 2023
Annapolis and Recovery Awareness Foundation Partner to Host Mayor’s Cup on October 14th

The Drug-Free All-Stars will play for the Mayor’s Cup in a day of drug education and awareness activities at Pip Moyer Recreation Center (Annapolis Recreation and Parks), on October 14, 2023. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The co-ed game will be played to raise awareness surrounding addiction, recovery, drug education, and drug prevention. The event will also raise funds for the Recovery Awareness Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to dismantling the stigma associated with addiction, prevention, providing scholarships, linkages to treatment, Narcan training, and community engagement. 

There will be food trucks on-site, free food for kids, activities for children, teenagers and adults, and free basketball and soccer clinics starting at 1 p.m. Soccer Clinic is hosted by the Annapolis Blues professional soccer team.

“We are excited to partner with the Recovery Awareness Foundation to combat addiction and create safer communities”, said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This is a great opportunity to engage with the community, have fun, and provide resources.” 

The day’s events are sponsored by the Mayor’s Office, the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Drug-Free All-Stars; No Harm/Naptown Antidope Movement; Recovery Awareness Foundation; Premier Planning Group; Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis; Evolve Life Centers; Evolve KidsCare; Annapolis Blues FC; Elevate Recovery Centers; The Carpet and Air Duct Man; Rehab 2 Perform;  All Pro Team Sports; DJ Syck Turtle; Peake Social; and PPG Wealth.

Partners include the Community Action Agency, Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, Annapolis All-Stars, Public Social, CAM Logistics, and Annapolis Latino League. Sponsorship opportunities are available, email Tony Fowler at [email protected]

The Drug-Free All Stars play regular games on Monday nights at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. 

Events Life In The Area Local News Sports
