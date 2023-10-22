October 22, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

AACPS to Continue Covering Some Testing Costs for Students

Continuing the school system’s commitment to a value-added education for all students and in support of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will once again pay for exam, assessment, and certification costs for high school students for the 2023-2024 school year, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell recently announced.

“This commitment to the implementation of College and Career Ready pathways as outlined in the Blueprint continues to increase opportunities for students as they explore pathways that best align with their high school and career plans,” Dr. Bedell said.

Under the plan, AACPS will pay for:

  • AACC dual enrollment courses (ECAP)*
  • Advanced Placement assessments
  • Career Technical Education certification assessments
  • International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme assessments
  • PSAT administration for all sophomores (spring) and juniors (fall)
  • SAT assessment for all juniors

*AACPS and Anne Arundel Community College are continuing a program initiated a year ago to pay for tuition and fees for AACPS-approved CTE pathway, dual enrollment, and AACPS signature program courses that lead to an approved MSDE industry certification and/or are aligned with an associate degree through AACC for all 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students. Resources about dual enrollment can be found on the AACPS Early College Access webpage at www.aacps.org/ecap.

