A Super-Hero Corn Maze In Gambrills

The area’s most beloved fall attraction, the MD Corn Maze in Gambrills, Maryland, will open on September 16th and thousands will flock to see this year’s super-hero themed maze!

Make sure to bring your phone for the GPS-coordinated game to play that will make the adventure even more fun. This year, as you travel through the maze trying to find your way, there will be interactive activities along the way; and new this year, you will be timed! At the exit, you can see where you end up on the leaderboard for the season! Don’t worry… if you get lost, not only is the Super Staff up in the tower watching over you, but there will be plenty of Super Heroes in the maze to protect you, too!

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farmyard. You will find a hayride, pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and more. There are fantastic food choices, including kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs. It’s a full day of country farm fun right here in the city!

Families have made The Maryland Sunrise Farm Corn Maze part of their Fall Family Tradition since 2006. It’s a place to get lost in the Fall farm fun, and families come to the farm to spend a special day together as a family unit. They come to get away from outside forces and experience everything “Fall”! They come for the great family pictures, too!

The Maryland Corn Maze is open from September 16 through November 5. Hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00-7 p.m., with three special Saturday nights where they have flashlights in the maze to add to the excitement of getting lost. There are a few weekdays you can visit too—an excellent option for schoolchildren.

The location is 389 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $17.95 and tickets are available online. Discounts are offered for groups and the military. There are special weekends for Teachers, First Responders, Scouts, Cheerleaders, Boys/Girls Clubs, and even a Dog Weekend.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.MDCornMaze.com

