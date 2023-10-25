A Few Moments With Firefall’s Jock Bartley

Jock Bartley is a founding member of the iconic 1970s band Firefall. After giving us hit after hit like Cinderella, You Are The Woman, and Just Remember I Love You, they are still going strong and will be appearing at Rams Head On Stage on Friday, October 27th for one show!

We hopped on the phone to talk about Firefall’s staying power, how the younger crowd is appreciating them, their latest album, his love for PRS Guitars, and what to expect here in Annapolis on October 27th!

A fun conversation with Jock .

Have a listen!

