October 27, 2023
Homestead Gardens
A Few Moments With Firefall’s Jock Bartley

Jock Bartley is a founding member of the iconic 1970s band Firefall. After giving us hit after hit like Cinderella, You Are The Woman, and Just Remember I Love You, they are still going strong and will be appearing at Rams Head On Stage on Friday, October 27th for one show!

We hopped on the phone to talk about Firefall’s staying power, how the younger crowd is appreciating them, their latest album, his love for PRS Guitars, and what to expect here in Annapolis on October 27th!

A fun conversation with Jock .

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

